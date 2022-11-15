The Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake has given back to their community.
The Rotarians have donated more than $1,000 to support four holiday-assistance programs in Stone County. The programs are Unite Table Rock Lake’s Shop with a Hero, Shirley Mease’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner in Reeds Spring, the North Stone County Food Pantry, and the Southern Stone County Food Pantry.
Rotary Club Member Ben Fisher said the Rotary is committed to help those in need in the community.
“It feels good to give,” Fisher said. “Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and we believe we can help many families in Stone County by supporting these nonprofits.”
For more information visit ‘Rotary Club of Table Rock Lake’ on Facebook.
