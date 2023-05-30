Classic boaters from eight states will take to the waters of Table Rock Lake from Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, June 3.
The 20th Annual Classics Cruisin’ Table Rock Lake will showcase both antique and classic boats in a cruise covering more miles than anywhere else in the world during the three day event, according to a press release from The Heartland Classics Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society.
This year’s cruise will begin with a one-day 108-mile round trip pre-event cruise on Thursday, June 1, from Rock Lane Resort on Indian Point, MO, the home port of the event, to Holiday Island Marina in Arkansas just outside Eureka Springs. The pre-event boats will be at Holiday Island Marina from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, June 2, the largest number of boats will be present on Table Rock Lake at the main event. The boaters will begin their cruises from Rock Lane Resort on Friday morning and cruise to Cape Fair Marina or to the Port of Kimberly City Marina. On Saturday, June 3, the boats will cruise to Cricket Creek Marina.
Becky Caddell and her husband, Jerry, from Shell Knob, are the ‘admirals’ for the event.
“This year our boats will cruise the White River, James River, and the Long Creek arms of Table Rock which will provide many opportunities to see the boats cruising,” Caddell said. “The vintage and more modern classic boats plying Table Rock Lake’s waters and at the show represent the most iconic names in antique and classic boating. Floating works of art and utility in wood, metal and fiberglass by Century, Chris-Craft, Carver, Larson, Texas Maid, Thompson, Cobalt, Skiff Craft, Lyman and more.”
The public will also have an opportunity to see the 25 plus classic boats on display at Rock Lane Marina during a free, open to the public mini-show on Saturday afternoon, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Heartland Classics Chapter sponsors the event and is a part of the international Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS.org).
For more information visit HeartlandClassics.org.
