With an ongoing pandemic, some are still in desperate need of food and everyday items that make life a little easier.
Maureen Darby - State Farm Insurance Agent is currently hosting their second Food Drive Fridays to help those in need.
“We started doing this last year, during the peak of the pandemic starting and we realized how much more drastic the need was at the moment. It was always there of course but we just wanted to do more,” said McKae Applegarth, head of marketing.
“We’ve always had a box in our office for donations year-around. Even when our red tent is not up there, you can always come into our little lobby area that we share with Branson Bank and Keller Williams, and drop off donations. But we just wanted to be more intentional and get more awareness about it because so many people were losing jobs, being laid off, or shutting down. So, we just thought ‘what can we do to give back?’”
According to Applegarth, Stone County’s OACAC division will be on the receiving end of these donations.
“This is such an incredible organization and they’ve helped with rent and utility assistance and bill pay assistance as they can, so we had a good relationship with some of the workers there and we just thought ‘this is something that we can do to help out’,” said Applegarth.
According to a press release, Food Drive Fridays will occur on the second and fourth Friday of each month from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. The upcoming days include May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23.
“On the second and fourth Friday of every month we have our big, red tent outside and it will say Maureen Darby Agent State Farm out there and there’s little signs. We’re located at the corner of 13 and DD,” said Applegarth.
“It’s non contact, so if people don’t want to come in, they don’t have to at all. They can just drive up, we have a table out front with our little, red tablecloth that says Maureen Darby State Farm. There’s usually about three or four little tote bins on top of it where you can just drop your donations off directly and then I’ll go out throughout the day, if it gets really full, and bring some of them inside to leave that open for people to bring more and more in.”
However, Friday isn’t the only day people are allowed to donate.
“If Fridays don’t work out (in someone’s schedule) we do have the bin inside that they can donate anytime as long as it’s within the 9 to 5 business hours all week long,” said Applegarth. “Those all go to OACAC as well.”
According to the release, donations can include non-perishable items, including: complete meals, canned food, boxed food, pasta, sauces, stews and hearty soups. As well as hygiene products, like: tampons, pads, shampoo, conditioner, soap, laundry detergent and deodorant.
Monetary donations, including cash and checks (made out to OACAC) are also accepted.
“This is my favorite part of my whole job, is doing something to give back,” said Applegarth. “I know that Maureen’s heart and everything she does is ‘how can I help the community?’ She works to make sure that she has resources for anything that people are going through, so this is just like one small piece of that.
“Last year we were able to raise $10,000, plus tons of SUVs full of food and hygiene products. I was just so stunned. In the midst of the pandemic, people were being laid off and there were just still so many generous people in Stone County, because it wasn’t just my office or my people. It was the whole community banning together.”
Visit https://oac.ac/ to donate online or call 417.272.3333 for more information.
