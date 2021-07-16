A Hollister woman was charged with domestic assault in the 3rd degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after threatening to cut a victim’s throat.
On Thursday, July 8, Taney County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Wilder observed a video on the victim’s phone of Alexis Nicole Bell, 21, of Hollister, hovering over the victim while holding a knife, according to a probable cause statement obtained from the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office.
In the video, Bell threatened to cut the victim’s throat with the knife. The incident occurred at 352 Hidden Valley Road in Hollister, according to the statement.
Wilder stated in the probable cause statement that Bell poses a danger to the victim because she shares two children with the victim, who were the source of the argument. Wilder also stated Bell poses a danger to the community because of a history of domestic violence, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in April of 2020.
Bell is currently being held in the Taney County Jail with no bond. As additional information on this case becomes available, it can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
