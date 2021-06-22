Pzazz restaurant, a name that many locals and tourists will recognize, is back as the granddaughter of the original owner and her business partner continues the family legacy with Pzazz on the Point.
Pzazz was originally founded by professional baseball player, Jack Hamilton. Hamilton made his major league debut as a pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962. In 1967, Hamilton hit a Grand Slam against the St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to play for the NY Mets, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and the California Angels.
“When Jack retired, he and (his wife) Jan got into the restaurant business,” Dominick Springer, Co-Owner of Pzazz on the Point said.”He had a restaurant in Iowa, and then they moved here. He had a restaurant called Jack and Tommy’s. When that ended he started Pzazz. It lasted for nearly 30 years. Pzazz was in four different locations in Branson including Pointe Royale, and the top of the Plaza towers.”
According to Springer, Pzazz became famous for their prime ribs, fried tacos, onion rings and cheese potatoes.
“It was just a fun place to go. One side of the restaurant was fine dining and the other side was a sports bar atmosphere,” Springer said. “It was cool for everyone to get to talk to a famous baseball player.”
Springer said that he met Jack Hamilton and his family when he would frequent Pzazz when he was younger.
“I met Jack and his son Kyle at Pzazz. I met the whole family and our paths always crossed,” Springer said. “We became good friends over the years. Kasey Worthington, Jack’s granddaughter, and I became business partners about 10 years ago.”
Springer said Hamilton would hand out his baseball cards to new customers of Pzazz before he retired from the restaurant and catering business in 2012.
Hamilton retired in 2012 when he was diagnosed ith Parkinson’s Disease. He passed away in February 2018 at 79 years old.
Springer said Kasey and he came into the restaurant business because of a stay at the Lakeview Campground on Indian Point last year.
“We put our camper here and our boat was down at Indian Point. At the end of the summer we liked the camping so much we thought we should invest in a campground. We went and looked at a bunch of campgrounds and didn’t find anything we felt would be a good investment,” Springer said. “We went back to Lakeview and asked them if they would be interested in selling. They were on the fence about it, and considered our interest in it. We looked at the P&L (profit and loss statement) and we saw the value in the restaurant side.
“They had a little store for their campers and then they had a walk up order place for breakfast and lunch. They were making some good money off of it, just being open a few days a week. Kasey and I decided to lease the restaurant from them, that way we still get all the benefits from the campground lifestyle.”
Worthington and Springer own several other businesses together including Timeshare Cures, and Springworth Properties.
“We started our first company with just a little bit of money,” Springer said. “We have been so fortunate to be able to keep growing.”
Once they decided to open a restaurant, they and their staff started trying to come up with a catchy name, Springer said.
“One day I was driving home and was like ‘Oh my god, this is so simple. We need to reopen Pzazz.’” Springer said. “I called Kasey and she was immediately like ‘No, we are not doing that.’ I had to convince her.
“We had the history, we had the branding, and we had the ability to carry on her grandfather’s legacy. That is what we went with. We asked Jan, Jack’s wife, for her blessing and from a Christian woman she basically told us we were pretty stupid because the restaurant industry is so hard.”
Pzazz on the Point is bringing back not only the recognizable name but also the food that Pzazz was known for, according to Springer.
“Kyle, Jack’s son and Kasey’s father, was in Jacksonville, Wyoming teaching at a culinary school. After his dad passed he started his bucket list and that was one of the things he wanted to do. But he was ready to come back (to Branson),” Springer said. “He got a job at the Radisson. He said, ‘I can’t work for you but I can help you.’ Kyle’s hours got cut at the Radisson right about the time things started shaping up at Pzazz, so he came back.
“Kyle cooked the food for Pzazz for 30 years and is now cooking the same prime rib, onion rings and all the things that Pzazz was known for here. He and I ventured into the menu together and compromised on a few of the things that I thought would be good and created our menu.”
Pzazz on the Point opened in March to a breakfast buffet service and began serving dinner on April 30, according to their Facebook page.
“Since we started it has been like a really soft opening. We want to give people good service and good food,” Springer said. “We are just trying to create a reputation for ourselves, doing everything we are supposed to do.Amazingly, getting staff has not been an issue. Our staff are not just people who show up, they are people with initiative. We are very blessed in that sense.”
Springer said the social media response to their opening has been mind boggling.
“As soon as we posted on Facebook it got a lot of popularity,” Springer said. “I think it got 28,000 views the first couple weeks we said we were going to be open.”
The restaurant has a real sporty feel, according to Springer.
“Our restaurant is very sporty. Kasey is a Chiefs fan and I am a Denver Broncos fan, so we are kind of divided there,” Springer said. “There are pictures of Jack and a lot of sports memorabilia. A lot of people come in wanting to donate sports memorabilia. That is kind of cool too.”
Pzazz on the Point is located at 2820 Indian Point Road, 3 miles past Silver Dollar City at Lakeview Campground and is open:
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
A breakfast buffet is served Friday - Sunday 8-11 a.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
Pzazz on the Point offers a full service bar, huge covered patio, live music weekends, jukebox, and sport games, according to their website.
Springer said Pzazz is not just an investment in a business for the partnership.
“I love the fact that Kyle can make his dad proud and his mom proud and Kasey is at a place in her life where she can carry on her grandfather’s legacy. There are so many special things about it. One of the coolest things is when someone hasn’t been to Pzazz for the last decade, or even longer, and they eat the prime rib and they are like ‘Oh my god, this takes me back 20 years. I think that makes this pretty special. We are not just doing this for the family, we are doing this for everybody.”
For more information visit pzazzonthepoint.com or their Facebook page ‘Pzazz on the Point.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.