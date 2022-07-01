The operator of a former Branson area medical clinic and current state representative has been convicted in federal court of 22 charges connected to multiple fraud-related acts.
Tricia Derges, whose Ozark Valley Medical Clinics had a location in Branson, was convicted on charges related to COVID-19 fraud, wire fraud, distribution of Oxycodone or Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions, and making false statements to federal agents about the case. The jury also said law enforcement can take back almost $300,000 in federal relief money Derges had received from Greene County.
“This is an elected official who stole money from the public, a purported humanitarian who cheated and lied to her patients, and a medical professional who illegally distributed drugs,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said at a press conference. “She violated her position of trust to selfishly enrich herself at the expense of others. But a jury of her peers, in a unanimous verdict, saw through her smokescreen of excuses and ridiculous claims, and now she will be held accountable for her criminal behavior.”
Derges is not a physician but a licensed assistant physician, which allowed her to operate three for-profit clinic locations and a medical and dental clinic for the homeless in Springfield. She had asked for reimbursement for COVID-19 testing through her Springfield-based non-profit, saying the testing was given for free to the homeless or uninsured. Derges was given $296,574.04 from Greene County. She had pursued nearly $900,000 in CARES Act relief funds.
Prosecutors claimed the non-profit clinic was closed for the first three months of the pandemic and then didn’t perform the COVID tests at the clinic. The tests were believed to be given at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations outside of Greene county at a cost of $167 each. A witness claimed over a six month period while they worked at the clinic, tests were received from distributors for $94 to $99 dollars and then sold at the higher price.
Prosecutors say the clinic generated $517,000 in profit from the tests.
The witness, Assistant Physician Scott McRae, also said he was not provided with proper personal protection equipment while conducting COVID testing at clinics.
“Derges betrayed the confidence entrusted in her as both an elected lawmaker and an assistant physician,” Charles Dayoub, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Kansas City, said at the press conference. “She took advantage of a global pandemic to benefit herself financially with complete disregard, not only to her constituents, but to the oath she took as a health care professional to do no harm. Today’s verdict, decided by a jury of her peers, is a direct message to those who wish to profit on the backs of others: the FBI will vigorously pursue any individual who abuses their position of power and the trust of Missourians for their own gain.”
Derges was also convicted of seven counts of wire fraud connected to a scheme where she marketed stem cell treatment but actually injected patients with amniotic fluid which did not contain any stem cells. Derges obtained amniotic fluid from the University of Utah which was labeled as “acellular”, meaning it contained no step cells, but continued to promote stem cell treatment in marketing efforts and at live presentations.
Derges paid around $244 per milliliter of the fluid from the University, and then charged patients $950 to $1,450 per milliliter. Federal investigators found patients paid just under $192,000 for amniotic fluid which did not contain the promised stem cells.
The federal maximum statutory sentence for the wire fraud and drug distribution charges are 20 years on each count, and up to five years on the false statement charges. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
Derges was elected as a state representative in the 140th district in 2020. Shortly after she was charged in the case, the Republican party stripped her of all committee assignments, assigned her to an office the size of a closet, and refused to allow her to run for reelection as a Republican. She did not announce a run as an independent candidate.
In January, Derges had her narcotics license put on probation for three years after admitting to buying and prescribing drugs illegally in an agreement with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
