A joint investigation on drug related activities ends with arrests in Hurley.
On Friday, July 30th, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Christian County Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a Hurley residence, according to a press release from the Stone County Sheriff‘s Office.
The warrant was executed at 1638 Holts Spring Road in Hurley. The investigation involved the Stone County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
During the search of the residence, detectives located just over ½ pound of methamphetamine, over $5,000 in cash, scales and multiple baggies used to package methamphetamine for sales, according to the release.
According to the release, a probable cause statement was sent to the prosecutor on the case and two arrests were made.
Donnie Lee Walles, 67, of Hurley was charged with trafficking narcotics. He is being held without bond in the Stone County Jail.
Bobby Wayne Riley, 67, of Aurora was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Riley is being held in the Stone County Jail on a $30,000 cash only bond.
As additional information on this case is released, it will be made available atbransontrilakesnews.com.
