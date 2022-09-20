Long time Forsyth Alderman Jack Baker has resigned his Ward I seat on the board.
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty announced the resignation, which went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the beginning of the Monday, Sept. 19 Board of Aldermen meeting.
A reason for the resignation was not given during the meeting. However, after the meeting Branson Tri-Lakes News obtained Baker’s letter of resignation, which reads:
To whom it may concern,
Twenty-one percent of the registered voters in Forsyth voted in the April election. And, in that twenty-one percent it was made very clear the city council should change from being conservative to a more liberal agenda. I am a conservative and do not fit with the other four members on the council.
I am very disappointed in the seventy-nine percent of residents who did not vote, regardless of how they might have voted. Just exercise your right!
Therefore, I am resigning my position as alderman of Ward I effective immediately as of this date, Sept. 14, 2022.
I wish the council and the Forsyth community best of luck.
Respectfully submitted,
C. Jack Baker
The vacant seat will not remain vacant for long, according to Dougherty, who said during the meeting she is looking for someone to appoint to the seat before the board’s October meeting.
“Anyone, who lives in Ward I, who is interested in serving can send me an email and I will be looking at filling the seat as soon as possible,” Dougherty said during the meeting.
The current board, which consists of Dustin Krobs for Ward II, Dennis Winzenried for Ward II and Missi Hesketh for Ward I, continued with business as usual and made their way through the night’s agenda. More on the specific agenda items will be in future editions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
After the meeting was over, Dougherty explained what she will be looking for in an appointee.
“We have a need to fill the Ward I seat until the remainder of Jack’s two-year elected term, which would run until next April when the seat is up for election,” Dougherty said. “We would also like whoever is to be appointed to want to sign up for election for the seat in April.”
Dougherty said now until April will give the voters an opportunity to gauge the appointed alderman before the election.
“It will give a good idea to the voters of the person, their capabilities and their point of view before they actually run for office,” Dougherty said. “I am looking for someone willing to commit and step up. Right now we have one person who has already asked for himself to be considered. We’ll see how many others we get.”
The appointee candidate will need to send an email to Dougherty including not only their name and Ward I address but any experience on boards they may have, and a brief explanation of their interest in serving Forsyth.
“Anyone interested in being considered should include any public service background, if any,” Dougherty said. “They should include how they would get in here and help us on the road to the future. We are on a road to bring new people, new businesses and new revenue opportunities into Forsyth. We are in the mode of pumping things up and making Forsyth the destination for tourists. We have a great opportunity with the natural beauty of the area, with the lakes and the trails to pump up Forsyth with more activities and things to bring in people.”
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.