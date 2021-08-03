The second annual Pickleball Blast is coming back to Branson.
The Branson Championship Experience will be held at the Branson Convention Center, located at 200 South Sycamore Street, from August 6 to 8.
There will be open play available on Friday, August 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.
According to a press release from the Branson Chamber of Commerce, pickleball is a paddleball sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
“Pickleball Blast is a family-owned event business dedicated to the growth of pickleball and to helping our local and surrounding communities. We are also international ambassadors of the sport, working to help bring a national pickleball tournament to Brazil and to Branson, MO,” the chamber stated about the tournament in the press release. “Since 2011 when we learned and fell in love with this amazing game, we have volunteered and dedicated a lot of time and effort to it, therefore today we can see a potential to double that dedication and assist with the growth pickleball deserves through Pickleball Blast.”
The release stated there will be over 300 competitors from the ages of 13 to 96 competing this year.
The Branson Championship Experience will also be hosting a fundraiser for Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation, the release stated. The foundation is a non-profit organization created in memory of Skyler Sanders that exists to create opportunities for families to make memories to last a lifetime.
“Our purpose is to select qualified young families and provide them with an all-expenses-paid vacation to give them a break from their normal lives,” the release stated about Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation.
For more information about the Branson Championship Experience, visit pickleballtournaments.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.