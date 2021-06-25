A snow cone shack recently opened in Forsyth giving the area a spot for cool, summer treats.
FrOzarks Frozen Treats, located at 15467 US Highway 160 in Forsyth, opened for business on May 29,serving close to 100 flavors, such as birthday cake, bubble gum, dreamsicle, rootbeer, tiger blood and much more.
Olivia Cutler, owner of FrOzarks Frozen Treats, said her family moved to Forsyth from Marshfield last year during COVID-19.
“I was pregnant and we were panicking because we didn’t know what to do because of COVID. COVID drastically took an impact on the field that (my husband) was in,” Cutler said. “I was working in a garden supply store at the time, the guy gave us an opportunity to start up our own, so that’s what we did.”
Before opening FrOzarks, Cutler and her husband opened GrOzarks, a garden supply store, last year and just recently celebrated their one year anniversary of being open. GrOzarks is located at 13983 US Highway 160 in Forsyth and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After GrOzarks took off, Cutler decided to open her own business, FrOzarks, while still helping her husband run the supply store.
“My husband and I were super obsessed with snow cones, and when I was pregnant that was one of my biggest cravings. There was a place in Marshfield we went to called Grampa’s Snow Cones; we would go there two times every single day for snow cones,” Cutler said. “So, when we moved we were both really sad. We tried the place down here and it just wasn’t like Grampa’s Snow Cones. We kind of sparked an idea of like, ‘Let’s do that.’”
Cutler, with the help of her husband, worked to start FrOzarks Frozen Treats and have now been open for almost a month.
“My husband just kind of (said) here you go,” Cutler said. “He funded me, supported me, gave me money, helped me set it up and did everything. He put the skirting on, built the picnic tables, and let me loose.”
Cutler and her brother, Cole Daugherty, run FrOzarks Frozen Treats together.
The shack’s hours are 11 a.m. until they run out of ice.
Cutler said they hope to keep the shack open until 11 p.m., but the boil order in Forsyth put them behind.
“When the boil order happened in Forsyth, we ended up using all of our reserve ice. Right now we’re just playing catch up,” Cutler said.
According to a recent Facebook post, Cutler explained that she is trying to keep up with business and hopes to have the shack open for full hours soon.
“We’ve had issues keeping up with the demand for ice in which we make ourselves. We have bought more ice molds, sadly they’re still being shipped,” according to Cutler’s Facebook post. “We want to stay open until 11 every night … this problem should be solved by the end of this coming week and shouldn’t occur again. We’re trying our hardest to serve you and our community.We appreciate you and everyone else for your support, patience and understanding.”
FrOzarks Frozen Treats has been widely received by the Forsyth community, and Cutler said she is beyond thankful for the support.
“(It’s been) absolutely phenomenal. The community has been wonderful to us. Most days we’re selling out of ice, but absolutely phenomenal,” Cutler said. “Moving from Marshfield, that was a big thing. I was super nervous about not getting to know people or just being in a completely new area. So that was a really big thing, getting to meet my community, just being out there.
“I absolutely love working with everybody. The people of Forsyth, even Branson, the people who come see us are just really phenomenal, so kind. I’m really blessed to work in this field, work with these people and work with my community,” Cutler said.
For more information about FrOzarks Frozen Treats follow their Facebook page ‘FrOzarks Frozen Treats.’
For more information about GrOzarks follow their Facebook page ‘GrOzarks.’
