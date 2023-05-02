College of the Ozarks Distributive Education Clubs of America members competed at the Missouri Collegiate DECA State Career Development Conference in Columbia, MO on Feb. 17.
A total of 15 C of O students competed against students from 11 other Missouri colleges at the Stoney Creek Convention Center in Columbia. Students were able to practice career skills by competing in several areas, which included Business Ethics, Professional Sales, Event Planning, and Financial Analysis.
Students received scores on a 100-point scale, and the top three scores in each category received trophies. Additionally, students attended learning sessions hosted by industry professionals from Bass Pro, Missouri State University, Veterans United, and the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
DECA exists at both the high school and collegiate level and is designed to encourage students to develop business-oriented skills and apply them to their future careers. This is the first year College of the Ozarks has participated in DECA competitions and had an official DECA chapter on campus. The club is sponsored by Assistant Professor of Business Administration Emily Emery, and has 11 official club members.
Senior Psychology Major and President of DECA Chapter Rheanna Mulvaney said she is happy to see how the club has excelled in its first year.
“We wanted to make sure that students were gaining valuable experiences at competitions and getting the chance to network with future employers,” Mulvaney said.
Senior Computer Science Major Bryce Reinke said it was a great opportunity and enjoyable experience.
“I was able to meet a lot of people and network with other companies while at the conference,” Reinke said.
The following is a list of students who competed, as well as their respective placements.
Student Participants & Placement
Financial Analysis, 2nd − Blaine Cline, finance major from Ozark, Missouri
Financial Analysis, 2nd − Elise Schreiner, accounting major from Topeka, Kansas
Professional Sales, 2nd − Haileigh Jordon, history major from Granby, Missouri
Managerial Accounting, 3rd − Martin Krienen, accounting major from Shell Knob, Missouri
Entrepreneurship/SB, 3rd − Rylee Scott, marketing major from Carthage, Missouri
Entrepreneurship/SB, 3rd − Emma Spencer, business administration major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Entrepreneurship/SB, 3rd − Eden Strickland, marketing major from Washington, Missouri
Business Ethics, 3rd − Allison Barnard, marketing major from Kansas City, Missouri
Business Ethics, 3rd − Jalen O’Boyle, marketing major from Harmony, Florida
Event Planning 3rd − Rheanna Mulvaney, psychology major from St. Louis, Missouri
Event Planning, 3rd − Bryce Reinke, computer science major from Branson, Missouri
For more information about College of the Ozarks’ Distributive Education Clubs of America, visit www.cofo.edu.
