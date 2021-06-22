CoxHealth’s Family Medicine and Obstetrics clinic will be resuming walk-in hours for established patients.
According to a press release from Cox Medical Center Branson, walk-in hours at the clinic, located at 525 Branson Landing Blvd. Suite 508, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.
Patients can be treated, without appointments, for the following:
-Sinus infection
-Nasal congestion
-Sore throat
-Pink eye
-Ear pain
-Suture removal
-Urinary tract infection
-Allergic reaction/season allergies
-Rash, hives and poison ivy
-Spider and bug bites
The clinic is located in the Outpatient Center on the fifth floor.
For more information call 417-335-7540 or visit coxhealth.com.
