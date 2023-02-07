A local United States Marine Corp Iraq veteran wrote the story of her epic journey, traveling the entirety of the Missouri River, in a new book ‘Digging Deeper.’
Amanda Hoenes, a 1999 Branson High School graduate, took off on the solo canoe paddling adventure to travel the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers on July 11, 2021, just north of the Missouri River Headwaters. The trip was something she planned for and wanted to do to push herself to learn to dig deeper.
Hoenes served in the USMC in the leading edge of female aviators during the Iraqi conflict as part of the ‘Red Dragons’ squadron. She was a flight crew chief and also served as a gunner on the CH-46 helicopters. Hoenes was recognized by Marine Corp veterans and Lieutenant Colonels, Oliver North and Jay A. Stout, who both saluted Hoenes in their books about the conflict. Stout reported “Amanda Hoenes ultimately earned more strike/ flight air medals than any other Marine, pilot or crewman.”
Hoenes earned the prestigious Bronze Star in 2003 in Baghdad. Her service has been touted by fellow Marine Retired Captain Aaron Eckerberg as barrier breaking and stereotype shattering. He called Hoenes a great American who deserved to be recognized.
Hoenes told Branson Tri-Lakes News her time in the military helped her have the courage to face the challenges of the solo trip, but working in corporate America also played a big part in her finding her own drive.
“I am driven…to do crazy things. Challenges are something everyone faces. The trick is to take them one bite at a time, one step at a time,
Hoenes said. “When you go through (military service), it’s just your job. But the more years go by, the more I think of it as an honor. It becomes more. You don’t realize it’s a big thing until years later. Every year I understand better, how big it was, especially, I think, in the small number of people who went through that environment. It’s so very different now, from what I’m hearing, that it’s probably just as hard in different ways.
“You know what one thing people don’t think about, I think, from the feedback I’ve gotten anyways, is that corporate America had an equal role. I think in preparing me or convincing me I could do something new. When I went into an industry that I didn’t go to school for, I didn’t have a clue. I had no experience when they hired me. I learned, I mean, the learning curve was so steep, but I did. So every one of those experiences that you come out of going there really is nothing impossible if I just take it a step at a time, one bite at a time. Anyone can eat an elephant if they just take it one bite at a time.”
On her journey Hoenes had one constant companion, her rescue dog, Hank.
“He’s missing the river life,” Hoenes said about her pitbull rescue. “He was such a great companion during the trip. Hank never went more than 200 yards from me during the trip. I could see him and that’s down every beach. So I could count on him. Another story I didn’t include, was one time, and that was somewhere around Omaha. I think before I got to Missouri. We pulled over and I did not realize that there was a house as close as there was. Hank was good as long as there’s no house or dog. Even when chasing rabbits or squirrels, he would come back immediately if I called. This time there was a house with dogs so he did run and I got lucky. There didn’t seem to be anyone home and the dogs were inside so he ran around the house, checking it out, and then came back and found me. But as long as we were out in the middle of nowhere, he was great. He just chased everything he could, dug up every bone he could smell and found every ball on the Mississippi.”
Having Hank join her was something a little last minute for the veteran who said she had plans already in motion when she adopted Hank only a few weeks before embarking on the trip. She said she is grateful for him and his companionship while alone on the river.
“I think you have somebody to share in the pain. Even if it’s not human, somebody to talk to,” Hoenes said. “I’m not ashamed to say the early warning system, as a woman traveling the rivers alone. I think the solitude alone is like that in short periods, that’s not a bad thing. I think that helps people get to know themselves, but I appreciated having company; especially in those times of despair and frustration. When you’re down you have had several trying days, having someone there was nice.”
During her long six month, seven day journey, Hoenes said she met several unique people along the solo path. River Angels, those who helped Hoenes along the way whether it was pre-scheduled or just random people who would step in to help during trying times gave Hoenes a new platform to share the kindness of humanity.
“I don’t know if it opened my eyes because I have a general belief in the goodness of people and our desire to help each other,” Hoenes said. “I think that’s more prevalent than anything but what it did is give me a platform to share that in a time when we’re so polarized. I think people are really eating that message. I think a couple of the comments on Amazon refer to especially loving hearing about the River Angels. Those people have stayed and they will remain a point of joy about the trip for me.”
Hoenes said there were times during the trip when someone would reach out to her and want to meet up and help her in which she had to decline.
“There are a couple times when I had to tell someone no,” Hoenes said. “I would take my time answering them because I didn’t want to be rude when they were offering kindness. I had to explain to them it was a solo trip and a lot of people understood. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to meet people, it was that I had planned for an entire trip just to accomplish it. On my own. Also as the trip took longer than expected and with winter approaching, it went so much slower. And so there were times that I had to say I couldn’t stop. I had to finish the trip.”
In her book, Hoenes describes many difficult days from dealing with her canoe getting away to bugs to nights filled with gunshot in the distance to navigating the Port of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“The bugs were there for a few days and I obviously didn’t include all the colors on them in the book because I want people to respect me a little bit. There was the night I slept on ants, the days like we were covered with flies. I’ve never been in such despair but that was one time. I mean, the flies were always there, but Hank was kind of pretty good fly bait most of the time. And so they would be bad, but you can get away from them,” Hoenes said. “You know what I left out of the book though? There were just four or five days where we were inundated with these little green bugs. They were the same thing as with the flies where the canoe and everything every morning was coated with them and you just get used to it. But then you’re paddling and you know how it feels to have bugs crawling on all over you. I can’t believe I forgot to include that.”
Her nemesis during the journey was the wind and its ever unrelenting presence, Hoenes said.
“The wind by far was the hardest part because I was progress driven and the wind could stop my progress so much,” Hoenes said. “Some days I pushed and pushed with very little progress against the wind.”
Hoenes said after she finished her trip on Jan. 18, 2022, she decided to put her journey into book form to hopefully inspire others to take risks and create their own adventures.
“It doesn’t need to be solo paddling down the length of the Missouri and Mississippi River,” Hoenes said. “But taking steps, taking those bites one bite at a time to complete something you wanted to do, something that pushes you forward is what is important. Teaching people, especially children to use critical thinking and following their own path, that is the goal.”
Hoenes has started a new business in Taney County called True Adventure Paths, which focuses on teaching children through adventures. She is also booking speaking engagements at local elementary schools to help spread her message of resilience, determination and critical thinking for children. Look for more on this business in a future edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Hoenes spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News while on her solo trip in 2021. The entire story, ‘Branson graduate, Iraq veteran canoes the Missouri River’ can be found at www. bransontrilakesnews.com.
To purchase Hoenes’ book visit www.amazon.com/Digging-Deeper-Veteran-Missouri-Mississippi-ebook/dp/B0BNXSR5S3.
