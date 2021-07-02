This one-of-a-kind poster touting the second 4th of July celebration in Branson back in 1913 is currently on display at the Branson Centennial Museum in downtown Branson.
According to the museum, the Casey family discovered this poster several years ago at their grandparents’ home on 6th Street.
The full-size poster, as well as more information on its origins and more history about the events, will be on display at the Branson Centennial Museum in downtown Branson for the remainder of July.
The Branson Centennial Museum, part of the White River Valley Historical Society, is located at 120 S. Commercial Street.
Call 417-239-1912 for more. There is no admission charge..
