One of the fall’s major arts and craft events is back.
The 49th Autumn Daze Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival will take place on Sept. 15, 16, and 17 in downtown Branson featuring over 80 vendors.
“We are so excited for the many new vendors we have coming this year and for Mark Anderson demonstrating his glass-blowing techniques,” Downtown Branson Betterment Association Executive Director Jessica Luthardt said.
The event will have vendors from all over the United States, some traveling from as far away as Colorado and Florida. The vendors at the event will have items including furniture, clothing, jewelry, soaps, glass, quilts, decor, and other home items.
The entertainment over three days will be on the Entertainers Stage on Commercial Street. Angie Sherrill will be the festival musical host and will play games with attendees between the performing acts for prizes.
The family-friendly event will also have multiple activities for the kids.
Food trucks will be available on site with a variety of food choices including chili dogs, funnel cake fries, cheesesteak sandwiches, walking tacos, Italian sausage, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
The event will also feature a special tribute to soldiers missing around the world hosted by the local POW/MIA Chapter. The ceremony takes place on Friday, Sept. 16, starting at 11 a.m. on the entertainment stage.
49th Annual Autumn Daze Festival Entertainment Schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 15:
10 a.m.-Dan Keeton
11 a.m.-Mario & Moroko
3 p.m.-Michelle Deck
5 p.m.-Homestead Holler Fiddlers
Friday, Sept. 16:
9:30 a.m.-Dan Keeton
10 a.m.-Earney Smith – A Salute to Veterans
11 a.m.-POW/MIA Military Ceremony
11:30 a.m.-Harmony Trio – Melonie Barber, Babette Fogle and Aloha Post
1 p.m.- Performers from Hot Hits Theatre in downtown
4 p.m.-Classic Rock Rewind with Kevin Knudsen and Helena Lee
5 p.m.-New Original Artist Ivie Blake
5:30 p.m.-Back in 20 (70’s & 80’s tribute rock band)
Saturday, Sept. 17:
11a.m.-Dance Branson
12 p.m.-Ric Steel with Nashville Roadhouse
1p.m.-Sonshine Dance
2 p.m.-EJ & Laura Kaye (50’s & 60’s tribute music)
3 p.m.-Tom Lovato and Friends
The festival is held in the parking lot behind Dick’s 5 & 10 and will flow out onto Atlantic and Commercial Streets. Booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
More information is available by calling 417-334-1548 or emailing admin@downtownbranson.org.
