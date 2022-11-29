One of Branson’s long standing Christmas traditions is the Adoration Parade. The event is a wonderful way to spend time with family and community. The Branson Christian Church has a years-long tradition of serving hot cocoa and cookies to passers by, and the parade features floats from local businesses, as well as several high school marching bands. Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance. It’s a special way to celebrate the holiday season in the area.
The parade is the product of the Adoration Scene, which sits high upon the hill on the other side of Lake Taneycomo, referred to by locals as Mt. Branson. It is a 28 ft. tall nativity scene, originally thought up by artist Steve Miller and manager of Welchel Furniture Store Joe Todd as they met for coffee one day at the White River Grill. The Adoration Scene was constructed in 1949. Miller, who was known around town for his design and artwork in the forms of advertising and murals, designed and painted it, and with a crew, erected the scene as a giant “Christmas card” for the community.
According a White River Valley Historical Society article from Dec. 2016, Ron Miller (Steve Miller’s son) said Todd worked on funding while Miller worked on design.
“Before the two men left the White River Grill that day, the owner gave Todd $5 to get started. While Todd was working on gathering sponsorships, Dad was busy making sketches, including one of the Adoration Scene, which is the same scene visible to this day,” Miller said. “Joe was thinking about something to show thanks to the community and visitors. And Dad had drawn a rough sketch on a napkin there and then. The Chamber of Commerce was notified and would later come through with funds; however Dad had to go ahead and buy materials. Mom, an accountant, cringed, but Dad and Joe were men with a mission, and they really plunged into this. And what was so beautiful about this project was other people pitched in to help and were just as dedicated. First Dad did a small, color drawing of the scene about two feet by four feet with a grid. He established the right scale by hanging strips of Mom’s sheets from tree limbs over on the hill and then come back to the downtown intersection to check.”
The Adoration Scene has since become a tradition for Branson and many of its residents.
The scene was rebuilt in 2012 after it was damaged by the leap year tornado, which also caused significant damage to other area structures. However, it couldn’t put a stop to the time honored tradition, loved by so many. Each year, volunteers are recruited to help set up the Adoration Scene, which can be viewed from the Branson Landing.
This year marks the 74th Annual Adoration Parade. The lighting ceremony takes place on Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. and will be available for viewing through the month.
