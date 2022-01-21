The Reeds Spring Board of Education will be having a meeting on Wednesday.
The public is welcome to attend the open session meeting of the Board of Education of the Reorganized Reeds Spring School District No. R-IV on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. but will be in closed session between approximately 5:35 p.m. to 6:15 p.m..
The meeting will be held in The Learning Center, located at 20277 State Highway 413 in Reeds Spring. The open session will reconvene directly after the closed session.
Items on the agenda for the open session include:
- The district’s Strategic Plan review
- Resignation of personnel
- Employment of personnel
- Safe Return to Learning plan
- Employment of substitute teachers
- Superintendent’s report: including school board elections, attendance, and additional sending Gibson Technical Center
- COVID leave
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
