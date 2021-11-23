First grade students at Hollister Early Childhood Center receive fun surprises with a simple act of kindness from a custodian.
ECC custodian Vicki Worthington leaves uplifting fun notes for students and arranges toys in classrooms in silly situations to put smiles on the faces of the first graders.
Worthington has been with the district as a night custodian for three years and began leaving notes during her first year.
“I started doing this around the 2nd quarter of my first year with the district,” Worthington said.
Worthington said she started leaving notes after one of the first grade classes had done a good job cleaning up after themselves before leaving for the day.
“When I cleaned their room that evening, I left a little note that simply said, “Wow, your classroom was so clean tonight. Thank you!! It gave Ms. Vicki happy feet.” And I drew a little stick figure with dancing feet,” Worthington said.
Worthington said the children got very excited about the little note and asked her over and over again if she was going to write them another note. This positive impact Worthington saw from the simple note gave her a grander idea.
“I thought that if one note made these kids so happy, excited, and smiling, what if I left notes to all the 1st grade classes?” Worthington said.
Writing notes to the first grade classes rather than the younger children was a conscious decision by Worthington. There were two reasons for this choice, according to Worthington.
“I choose the 1st grade level classrooms as opposed to the kindergarten and preschool classrooms because I didn’t want to take away from their normal routine in the mornings,” Worthington said. “First graders are old enough to come in and see the notes, read them for themselves, and hopefully start their day with a smile and encouragement.”
Worthington adds an artistic touch to the notes to hopefully add to the joy the students feel when they see the message.
“I started doing more and more drawings along with the notes to hopefully add more smiles,” Worthington said. “I am not an artist by any means, but I try to at least draw something they can tell what it is, and even if they laugh at my drawings, it at least starts their day off with a giggle!”
Worthington started arranging toys in the classrooms this year.
“The toy arrangement was not planned at all. Our classrooms received new interactive display boards this year, and when I went into my first classroom to clean and leave my note, the whiteboard was not accessible because at that time the display board was blocking the whiteboard,” Worthington said. “While I was cleaning, I was picking up the toys and just had a thought that I could still start their day off with a smile with these stuffed animals. So I arranged them like one was reading a book to the other toys.”
Worthington doesn’t arrange toys nightly, like the notes, but she tries to do it when there is something important which happens at the school or a special occasion.
“I usually do that to signify something special. For example, when Mrs. Glenn took over coaching our Lady Tiger softball team, I arranged them like they were playing softball,” Worthington said. “Another time for football homecoming, I left them arranged like they were cheering on our Tigers, and another time I left them arranged as part of our Tiger Code that the kids learn and follow each day to BE KIND, BE SAFE, and BE A LEARNER.”
ECC 1st grade teacher and High School Head Softball Coach Bekah Glenn said her students look forward to seeing the notes Worthington leaves for them.
“My students love the notes and drawings from Miss Vicki. They are so excited each day to see what she did for them,” Glenn said. “That is always the first thing they ask about each morning. They especially love to see how our stuffed animals are set up. Miss Vicki is so creative and sets up our stuffed animals in silly situations that make us all laugh.”
Worthington said she hopes her little gestures can help brighten the student’s whole day.
“I truly believe that the way we start our day, whether being an adult or a child, determines how the rest of our day can go,” Worthington said. “I am hopeful that my drawings and notes can start their day off with a smile and encouragement. The majority of my notes say how proud I am of them, how smart they are, that they are amazing, etc. Hopefully, it makes a little bit of difference in their day at school.”
Glenn explained she has discussed with her class Worthington and her unique acts.
“The students do know that Miss Vicki is the one who comes up with the ideas,” Glenn said. “We have discussed how special it is for her to take time out of her day to do something for us. The students adore her. “
Worthington said since she works overnights, she doesn’t really get much time to interact with the kids.
“I work nights, this gives me a way of interacting with the kids and the ability to build a rapport with them. They now know who I am when they see me in the halls at the end of their day, and I get lots of smiles and hugs which then turns the blessing around on me,” Worthington said. “So I in turn start my night off with a smile to make my night better as well.”
Glenn said she believes the notes have improved the morale of the students.
“It most definitely helps to improve our student’s days! My students know that I love them, but it makes them smile knowing that someone else loves them just as much,” Glenn said. “They beam when Miss Vicki writes notes to them about how super they are or how proud of them she is. She definitely shows how just one small act of kindness can change someone’s day.”
Worthington’s acts of kindness are not limited to the students. When COVID-19 protocols began last year, she decided to expand to staff.
“When the challenges of COVID guidelines began to play a part in our daily routines last school year, I started leaving these notes of encouragement to our office staff and administrators as well to let them know that I saw their hard work and that they were appreciated,” Worthington said. “It has all just grown from there.”
