Situated down a narrow gravel road in Taney County sits a one room schoolhouse, which encompasses a piece of the area’s history.
The Meadows School was built in 1906 on property donated in a trust by the Meadows family. It is located in an area of Walnut Shade, on Round Mountain, once known as Bluff, MO. The school was open to educate children of all grades in one room from 1906 until 1949, when the students of the Meadows School District were sent to bigger school districts in the area.
Every two years those who attended school in the building and their descendents gather together for a reunion. They bring lawn chairs, a packed lunch and reminisce about days gone by, according to caretaker Elane Bilyeu Crum, whose father started his school career at the Meadows School in 1932. The Biennial Reunion is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m. on the grounds at the school, which is located at 3350 Round Mountain Rd, Walnut Shade, MO.
Crum gave a brief description of the history of the school.
“The land for the school was donated, three acres, was donated in 1891 by the Meadows family,” Crum said. The school did not open until 1906. Before the schoolhouse was built it is my understanding there were a couple log structures closer to the creek, used for school. It is believed that they may have fallen victim to burning or natural elements. And they moved the school away from the creek and built it at its current location. And I don’t have any further information about schools previous to this structure other than that they had old structures but I don’t have any other information. The Meadows School opened in 1906. And the last known record of it operating was 1949.”
Over the years the schoolhouse was used by the community for other things, besides school.
“I believe that New Haven Church, (which is now located in Chestnut Ridge, MO) first began in the Meadows School,” Crum said. “It was where they first began having a congregation. That would have probably been in maybe the 30s or 40s.”
The building was also featured in a film highlighting the Ozarks and the families who settled here. “Ozarks Legacy and Legend” a film written and directed by Kieth Merrill, which plays at the Branson Imax daily and inspired the McFarlain restaurant, was filmed in part at the schoolhouse.
“Another interesting fact, my brother came to me when he realized the IMAX movie, “Ozarks Legacy and Legend” was filmed in front of the Meadows School house,” Crum said. “I didn’t know this. My brother did some research and found the film crew used it for the church. They came out and built a temporary steeple and a porch on the building and used it to film. I believe that is when the desks were taken out of the building and the pews were put in there. There are still pews inside.”
Crum said the schoolhouse has been cared for over the years by the families, whose roots run deep in the area.
“The reunion took place every year when I was a young girl,” Crum said. “My Bilyeu grandparents would go to the reunion every year. I have vague memories of going with them to some of those reunions. Then, as often happens, they kind of slacked off and it just died out in the 1970s and the building was kind of neglected. Then in the 1980s, there was somebody who renewed the reunions. In 2006, Jane Meadows, a descendent of the Meadows family who donated the property for the school, organized a reunion to celebrate the centennial. I was present for that. It was a privilege to be there. She had a big two days celebration with activities, music and preaching on Sunday. And from that time forward, she set it up so there would be a reunion every two years. We now have a reunion every two years. It is usually a small group of anywhere from 15 to 30 people who come for the reunion. Jane passed away, but we work to carry on her dream and her legacy.”
Crum, who also cares for the Meadows Cemetery which sits adjacent to the school house, says the families of those buried in the cemetery and those who attended school in the building take time every year to help care for the building.
“We have organized volunteer painters who have come and painted,” Crum said. “There was a new roof put on during the early 2000’s. I’ve been the caretaker, I guess would be the all encompassing word. I keep in contact with a group of about 80 people who have connections to the school and cemetery. These members want to see it maintained and this group of people donates funds annually. I also make sure there is somebody hired to mow the cemetery. That’s been the main focus to keep the cemetery maintained. But then, as needed, there have been other people who volunteered to help with things. Several years ago, I got a group of able bodied men together to put a chain link fence around the cemetery. At another phase, there was a family who wanted to put up a new flag pole and keep a nice flag on it. We had volunteers who helped to do that. Every year before the reunion my husband and I go down to the building and he would sweep out the dirt and the ladybugs. He would also clean out the outhouse. This year, my siblings and nephews and nieces and little kids went down Memorial Day to help. My great-nephew helped put a new seat on the outhouse. It has been a combined effort with my family and then other volunteers when they were needed for a bigger job.”
This year it came to the attention of those volunteers, the building is in need of more than minor repairs and paint.
“We had begun to realize that the building needed a new coat of paint. As we look closer at it, we realize there’s bigger concerns than just a coat of paint,” Crum said. “The building is leaning in many different directions. It is beginning to put the building at risk, even though just by looking at it, you may not notice. When you walk into it, the floor is solid and look at the building, it looks pretty sturdy. However, it has some structural concerns, and some foundation concerns. Right now the core group of volunteers are letting people know that there’s a concern here and we’re going to discuss this during the reunion.
“Our people know the situation. We want to see if we can come up with a plan to raise funds to not just repair but to restore and preserve the building,” Crum said. “I guess preservation would be the best word to describe what we want to do. We want to preserve the building.”
Crum said the group will be coming up with a game plan during the reunion and they hope to have community help to implement the plan once it is in place to help keep a part of history preserved for future generations.
“I don’t think we’re at the point of having the community involved yet because we don’t have a plan in place,” Crum said. “So, you know, we don’t want everybody jumping in without a focused action plan. We want people to be involved, but at this point we don’t have a plan. We’re working on getting a plan and then we will ask for the community’s help.”
As the core group gets older, Crum says having the next generation step up to help is vital.
“My generation is getting older. We’re beginning to realize that we need these younger people, because most of the people that I’ve communicated and fellowshipped with through my years of involvement are older than I am,” Crum said. “They can and do help with financial donations, but their ability to do physical stuff is leaving them. So yeah, it’s been great to see some of the younger kids and my family begin to have an appreciation for that and get involved.”
For more information on the reunion or the school contact Elane Bilyeu Crum at 417-239-4059 or by email at elanecrum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.