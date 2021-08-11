After an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies in two states, formal charges have been filed for the murder of Eric Williamson.
On Monday, Aug. 9, a no bond warrant was issued in Taney County for Rusty Cain Harvey, of Branson. Harvey has been charged with Murder in the 2nd degree in the case, according to Taney County court records.
Williamson was reported missing on Thursday, June 15. The investigation into his disappearance led investigators to information about an altercation between Harvey and Williamson that had taken place at Harvey’s residence located on Concord Avenue in Branson, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
On Wednesday, June 30, Harvey was arrested in Sharp County Arkansas at a family member's home. He was found barricaded in a closet in the home with multiple firearms and ammunition, according to the probable cause statement issued by Detective Shane Keys of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
Harvey was held in Sharp County jail on outstanding warrants, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
On June 31, Keys travelled to Sharp County jail to interview Harvey about the disappearance of Williamson, according to the probable cause statement.
In a post-Miranda interview, Harvey told Keys he knew Williamson for approximately 10 years and owed Williamson approximately $21,000, according to the probable cause statement. Harvey told Keys that Williamson came to his residence on June 11, when a verbal altercation erupted over the debt.
According to the probable cause statement, Harvey told Keys during the altercation Williamson had a handgun, and he believed Williamson intended to use the gun to harm him and his family. Harvey said he shot Williamson with a .22 caliber rifle, moved Williamson’s body and vehicle to a remote location in Boone County Arkansas, and burned the vehicle containing the body.
During the interview, Harvey agreed to take law enforcement to the residence in Sharp County where he was arrested at, and point to the exact location of the rifle used to kill Williamson. Officers gained access to the residence and the .22 caliber rifle was recovered, according to the probable cause statement.
Harvey provided detailed directions and description of the remote area the vehicle and body could be found during the interview, according to the probable cause statement.
On Thursday, July 1, following the directions given, Boone County officers located Williamson’s vehicle burned, with human remains of Williamson inside the car, in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
According to court records, Harvey was already being held in the Taney County Jail, where he was booked on July 2, on two felony charges: 2nd degree Assault and Armed Criminal Actions.Harvey is being held without bond on all three charges.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Harvey appeared in court by video where he pleaded not guilty, according to court records. The court ordered him to apply for a public defender in this case. He is being represented by public defender Hannah Kahn in regards to the two other charges. The next court date is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16.
As additional information on this case is released it will be made available atbransontrilakesnews.com.
