College of the Ozarks continues its fight against the Biden Administration’s directive in court.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing College of the Ozarks presented oral arguments in College of the Ozarks vs. Biden in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.
The college brought the lawsuit in response to a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. College of the Ozarks held a press conference on Thursday, April 15, at The Keeter Center where it was announced they have filed a federal suit against the Biden administration over his executive order titled, “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Indentity or Sexual Orentation.”
The lawsuit opposes the HUD directive and the executive order requiring it. The order, issued to all federal agencies, requires them to modify their policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
The lawsuit contends the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, which confirms that “sex” means biological sex. The suit also argues that the directive exceeds the administration’s authority and violates the constitutionally protected freedom of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs.
The suit also argues HUD and the Biden Administration violated procedural requirements by not allowing public notice and comment, and the directive violates the constitutional right of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, on May 19, the college was denied their request for an injunction and a temporary restraining order was denied. On Thursday, July 29, the ADF attorneys representing College of the Ozarks filed their opening brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, to request the expediency of the case after a lower court’s dismissal.
The Nov. 17 hearing concerned the college’s request for a preliminary injunction order which would halt enforcement of the HUD directive while the lawsuit moves forward.
“By redefining ‘sex’ in federal law to include gender identity, President Biden has grossly overreached his authority and is mandating that Christian colleges must allow boys into girls’ dorm rooms and showers, and vice versa,” ADF Senior Counsel Matt Bowman, who argued before the court on behalf of the college, said in the release. “College of the Ozarks should be free to follow the religious tradition on which it was founded. The government cannot strip a private, faith-based institution of its constitutionally protected freedoms because it disagrees with its views about marriage and biological sex. We hope the court will agree and halt the government’s inappropriate and baseless order.”
A decision has yet to be handed down by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.
To read the lawsuit, visit adfmedialegalfiles.blob.core.windows.net/files/CollegeoftheOzarksComplaint.pdf.
To view the Housing and Urban Development directive, visit hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/HUD_Memo_EO13988.pdf.
To view the executive order, visit whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.