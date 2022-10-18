A new Alderman has been appointed to fill the vacant Forsyth Ward I seat.
At the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting, Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty appointed Scott Novak to the seat left vacant by the resignation of Jack Baker last month.
Dougherty said Novak was the most qualified from those who sent in resumes for the position.
“Scott has experience on several boards and was the most qualified candidate,” Doughetry explained during the meeting.
Novak attended the meeting through a conference call from Germany, as he had a job responsibility which took him out of the country. He was sworn in through the call, and will repeat the procedure in person at the December meeting.
“I am currently in Germany and will transfer to Italy at the end of the month to complete my mission and commitment,” Novak told Branson Tri-Lakes News after the meeting. “I will return home on Dec 17th.”
Novak said it is an honor to be appointed to serve the Forsyth community and Ward I residents.
“I am honored that the board of aldermen and the mayor chose me and feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve the city,” Novak said.
Novak said his goal for the city is to improve the city for visitors and residents alike.
“My plan for the remainder of this term is to increase commerce in our great city of Forsyth so we can continue to develop our community and improve not only the infrastructure but the service and the amenities as well,” Novak said.
Novak said he will be running for a full term in the next election.
“I had already communicated my intention to run for Ward 1 prior to Mr. Baker’s resignation,” Novak said. “I have been interested in running for alderman for several years now.”
Novak will be attending the November meeting via video or phone conference.
