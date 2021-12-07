Taney County children are invited to shop for holiday gifts for their family at an event hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County.
The JATC is hosting their 12th Annual “Santa’s Gift House” on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Branson United Methodist Church Family Center, located at 1208 West 76 Country Blvd. The event is open to children, Pre-K to fourth grade, who attend school in Taney County.
According to a press release from the JATC, “Santa’s Gift House” is an event where children can shop for up to four items to give as holiday gifts for their loved ones. The children will pay 50 cents for each item at the event.
The gift items available are handcrafted quality items, made by members of the JATC and their friends and family. Items available this year include:
- wands
- ornaments
- toys
- scarves
- etched glass
- jewelry
- gnomes
- decorative items
- paintings
The JATC “elves” have handcrafted over 2000 gifts for children to choose from, according to the release. Parents are not allowed into the shopping area but children will be paired with a JATC member who will help them as they shop.
According to the release, the JATC is a group of women dedicated their time to improve mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children of Taney County. It was established in 1998 and continues to grow and work throughout Taney County. The JATC has approximately 50 members who contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours yearly.
For more information visit jatcmo.org or visit their Facebook page “Junior Auxiliary of Taney County”.
