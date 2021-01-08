Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks is reopening all three of its locations Monday, Jan. 11.
After pivoting from face-to-face programs to virtual programs at the end of November 2020, the organization will officially welcome back club kids to its sites in Branson, Forsyth and Reeds Spring for the first time since last year, according to Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks CEO Stoney Hays.
“The two rural sites at Reeds Spring and at Forsyth, we’re planning on running a daytime schedule there. It will be like an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., because they only have a four-day school week. So we’ll be open for afternoon services at those two sites as well,” said Hays. “At Branson it will be 2:30 to 6 p.m. right after school, starting Monday and then at those other two sites, we’ll be open 8 to 4 on Mondays, since they have no school on Mondays.”
In preparation of reopening on Monday, Hays said, the staff has been training new recruits and working on the programs they’ll be providing at each of the club locations.
“We’ll be focused on our power hour program. It’s the homework help and high-yield learning,” Hays said. “There will be an opportunity to recreate with their friends. There will be built-in time for that. So to socialize safely and interact with their friends. We will be providing hot meals each night as well.”
As a decent amount of time has passed since club members have been back in-person, Hays said he wants parents to be aware of the current registration and enrollment situation.
“If they’re current members, then they continue to be enrolled. Right now is not a renewal time, so if they’re currently registered members, they can just call the site and confirm that they are on the list to attend,” said Hays. “Now if they’re not registered as a member, they can jump online and become a registered member there. It’s $30 during the school year during the entire school year. Otherwise, they can contact the unit itself at each of the locations.”
For those members who attend the Branson club, Hays said parents also need to be aware of the Branson School Districts transportation option.
“If they live in Branson, the district does bus the children from the school district to the club, so they’ll be able to do that as well,” said Hays. “We’ve confirmed with the Branson district that they will be busing. (Parents) just need to make arrangements with their school, whether its at Cedar Ridge or one of the others. They’ll be on that list to get to the club and be able to attend.”
In terms of COVID-19 safety precautions, Hays said, they are working hard at each of the sites to keep things as safe as possible.
“We will maintain stable cohorts. Meaning the same kids with the same staff and the same area for the duration of each week, not allowing any attrition with the members,” Hays said. “Obviously, mandated mask-wearing will continue as our local health department has prescribed, and city council (has mandated). We’re just going to continue to play it safe and be able to provide, hopefully, ongoing services face-to-face.”
Even though the club sites were physically closed to children for a few weeks, Hays said the staff was still hard at work providing services to the club kids and other area students. One such service was the free sack lunch distribution program, which the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks offered to any families who needed meal assistance from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18.
“We had seven identified sites, and that kind of doubled up what happened in March. So learning a lesson from one shutdown period to the other. We were able to identify those partnerships and were distributing over 700 meals per week during that shutdown,” Hays said. “We continued to make those wellness calls to the tune of about 75 per day. As we know, for a lot of our children, they’re in those at-risk situations, and it’s very important to have that adult role model that they can reach out to and continue that relationship with. As we know with a lot of our kids being isolated, not only from their friends, but from family and other mentors in the community, so those contacts are very important.”
During the pivot to virtual programs, Hays said they were able to develop and utilize an online mentoring program.
“We were able to meet with the kids via Zoom and we had a minimum of three members on a call each time and it allowed us to have conversations around their challenges and how they’re feeling, most of which is just allowing kids to express themselves, so that was a good piece during the closedown,” Hays said.” We also posted three videos each week, and those videos involved not only education, but prevention as well. Encouraging our kids to make healthy decisions and stay active and by healthy during this pandemic.”
For additional information or to register your child for the school year call 417-335-2089 or visit bgcozarks.com.
