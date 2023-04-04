The Table Rock Lake Lions Club presented a Reeds Spring teacher with a Teacher Excellence Award.
At the TRL Lions Club monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the club presented Casey Rader with a Teacher Excellence Award. Rader teaches 11th and 12th grades at the Reeds Spring Alternative School.
TRL Lions Club President Ronda Del Boccio said Rader was chosen for her devotion to her students and their education.
“Our club is delighted to reward Mrs. Rader’s dedication and commitment to her students,” Del Boccio said.
As part of her award prize Rader received a gift bag and a $50 gift card.
The club will give one more Teacher Excellence Award this school year.
