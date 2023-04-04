Reeds Spring School District Director of Communications was named the Missouri School Public Relations Association’s 2023 Professional of the Year.
Ben Fisher was honored with the award at the MOSPRA at the annual Spring Conference, which was held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Lodge of Four Seasons at Lake Ozark.
In his letter of nomination, Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi noted Fisher’s role in helping the district build community trust and support that had been fractured.
“As I transitioned into my role, Ben and I met and began working together to develop a strategy to turn things around for our schools,” Hirschi said in his letter. “A vital component of this was a united theme centered on the hashtag #OnewiththePack. This new district motto was the beginning of much-needed healing. Ben’s attention to detail and communication quickly helped shift community perception and trust of the schools.”
Director of Operations for the Reeds Spring Schools Steve Verheyen said Fisher serves the community with diligence.
“Ben Fisher is, without question, one of the most professional individuals I have met. He is on point 24/7 and serves with a community-oriented heart,” Verheyen said. “At a time when our District and specifically, our community, needed clear and concise information, Ben stepped into action. He utilized existing avenues through all facets of media to create a means by which to involve our constituents in the communication process.”
In a press release, MOSPRA Executive Director David Luther called Fisher a leader within the MOSPRA organization, as well as in Reeds Spring.
“Mr. Fisher is beginning his third year on the MOSPRA Board. I see him as a quiet leader,” Luther said. “He listens, observes, then thoughtfully provides insights that guide us to better serve our association.”
Fisher has held multiple leadership roles in MOSPRA. He has served on the MOSPRA Board, as a mentor in the Colleague Connections Program, and has presented multiple times at the state and national level. For the second time, Fisher is also co-chairing the Annual Fall Conference.
In response to receiving the award, Fisher said his position is about communicating with the community.
“Public Relations is not about spin, it’s about finding the best ways to communicate with your community,” Fisher told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Nearly everything that I’ve learned about school communications has come from MOSPRA, so it’s truly an honor to be recognized by the organization that sets the standard for effective communication.”
For more information on MOSPRA visit mo07000634.schoolwires.net.
