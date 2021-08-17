Relay for Life, a community fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, will be hosting its annual Relay for Life walk on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The event will be held at Hollister High School, located at 2112 State Highway BB, from 4 to 10 p.m.
Lisa Wilfong, chair of the event, said Relay for Life of Taney and Stone counties has been around for more than 22 years.
Relay for Life is dedicated to providing funds to the American Cancer Society so that they can fulfill their mission statement: to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
“At one time they always said their tagline was to create more birthdays. To me, it’s always been to me about creating birthdays,” Wilfong said. “100% of the money goes to the American Cancer Society. For our event, we have made it a personal goal that we try not to have any expense that goes to our event, we pay for it out of our pocket.”
For 2021, Relay for Life of Taney and Stone counties has a goal of $25,000 it wishes to donate to the American Cancer Society. Currently, it has close to $18,000 from general donations, corporate sponsors, teams signing up for the walk and other events throughout the year.
The walk on Aug. 21 will kick off with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by a speech from the main speaker Ben Morris, director of CoxHealth Cancer Center Branson.
Russ Rosencrans, part of Russ and Diskey the Wonder Dog, will be the emcee and the master of ceremonies for the Relay for Life.
The walk will begin after an opening prayer, singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The first lap of the walk will be for survivors only, the second will be for survivors and caregivers, the third will be for the parade of teams.
“After the third lap, then it’s open, as everybody wants to walk the track they can,” Wilfong said. “We ask each team if they would have a participant on the track at all times, we don’t monitor that, but hopefully that’s what happens.”
There is no deadline to register to walk; individuals can register on the day of.
“There’s no charge to register, we just ask if they would try to raise some money,” Wilfong said. “We will have donation buckets at numerous places at the event, so if they don’t register and they still want to donate, we would be happy for them to do that.”
During the event there will be a silent auction inside Hollister High School’s main gym, with about 30 to 50 items being auctioned off.
Items can be donated by teams, individuals, or by anyone in the public up until 4 p.m. on the 21st.
“The best way to donate an item is to bring it there that day. We will be there at 1 p.m., to do our setup, and they are more than welcome to drop off items for the silent auction. What we would love for them to do is come back and buy something,” Wilfong said.
Along with the silent auction, Relay for Life will be raffling off a cooler it will give out that night and a small Green Egg that will be drawn for on Nov. 6 at their next event.
There will be concessions available for donation only.
“We will have fun and games (also). We’ve got a number of different games from the American Cancer Society out of Springfield,” Wilfong said. “We (also) will be doing a frozen t-shirt contest. We take some t-shirts, wet them down and actually freeze them and roll them up. The first person who gets their t-shirt unrolled and gets it on, wins a gift.”
The main event of the evening will be the Luminaria ceremony at sunset. Luminaria are bags containing a canned good, placed around the track in honor of or in memory of those who have lost their battle to cancer or are currently fighting.
Each bag will also have a battery operated light in it that will be lit during the ceremony.
“We try to have the lights either off or dim. As the survivors take the track, they will have a torch they will carry and pass along to each other and walk the track,” Wilfong said. “Behind them, these tea lights are lit. it’s a really neat, moving, time to remember those who have lost their lives, and to celebrate the ones who are still with us and fighting.”
At the end of the night, all of the canned goods will be donated to Christian Action Ministries (CAM), a local food pantry.
Luminarias can be bought on the day of the event at check-in.
“We will wrap up around 10 p.m., and hopefully we will have a lot of people turn out and stay until 10, and we will have a good event. Actually, I would love to have a great event,” Wilfong said.
Wilfong said they are excited to host the Relay for Walk this year, as COVID-19 changed up their annual plans. Last year, similar to about 90% of other relayers, they held a drive-thru luminaria event at Branson Elementary School.
“My favorite (part) is seeing the community come together to raise money for a single goal, and that’s to have a future without cancer,” Wilfong said. “The biggest challenge has been getting people to get involved. I don’t know what it was about COVID, I don’t care what your business was, you got impacted last year. So it’s very hard to get corporate sponsors, it’s very hard to get teams.
“Just the commitment to do something is the toughest challenge. In the years past, I always thought we had challenges, but this year has really hit home with the challenges. (And) unfortunately our committee is very small this year, we lost a lot of people from last year. You know, that’s the crux of the matter, we’ve got to get more people involved.”
To increase participation, Relay for Life of Taney and Stone counties holds several feeder events throughout the year to raise money and raise awareness in the community for the need.
The most recent event was Bark for Life held on July 10 in Branson West. The event was an event for dogs and their owners, similar to the Relay for Life walk.
For a full story on the Bark for Life, check out ‘Bark for Life to raise money for Relay for Life’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
On Nov. 6, they will be hosting an event called Taking Aim at Cancer, a clay shooter event, at Ozark Shooters Sports Complex, located at 759 U.S. Highway 65 in Walnut Shade.
Other events put on by the Relay for Life are a Ladies Tea Luncheon and a Letters from Santa event during Christmas.
“We don’t just do relay, but everything we do goes into our relay money, it’s all pooled together,” Wilfong said. “Not everything we do for relay is related to money, but unfortunately everything the American Cancer Society needs to do, needs money.”
For more information about the American Cancer Society visit cancer.org, or follow them on Facebook at ‘American Cancer Society.’
For more information about the Relay for Life of Taney and Stone counties follow them on Facebook at ‘Relay for Life of Taney and Stone Counties.’
