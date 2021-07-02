A missing Branson man’s vehicle was found with remains inside the car.
Eric Williamson, 32, was reported missing in the Branson-Hollister area during the week of June 15. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hollister Police, Branson Police, Springfield Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction to investigate the disappearance, according to a press release from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, during the course of the investigation into Williamson’s disappearance, information was gathered indicating Williamson and another male subject were involved in a verbal altercation at a residence on Concord Avenue in Branson. The information indicated Williamson was shot during the altercation by the other male.
The male involved in the altercation was identified and later arrested on June 30 in Arkansas on other outstanding warrants. Detectives from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Arkansas to interview this person and were able to collect evidence, the release stated.
Following the interview, on Thursday, July 1, Williamson’s vehicle was found burned, with what is believed to be the remains of Williamson inside the car, in a remote part of Boone County, Arkansas, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation. A probable cause statement for charges on the male arrested in Arkansas have been submitted to the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office for review, and the filing of formal charges are pending.
As additional information on this investigation is released, it will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
