Reeds Spring School District is hosting open houses for students and their families.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Reeds Spring School District will open their buildings to 2023/2024 students to get acquainted with the school building, classrooms and teachers.
The schedule for open houses within the district is as follows:
- High School for Freshman and new students from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Middle School from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Intermediate School 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Elementary School 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Primary School from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Preschool 4 to 5 p.m.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
