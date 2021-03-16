Changes in regards to nightly rentals has officially been made to Branson’s Municipal Code.
This item, with its two amendments, passed unanimously on its final reading at the virtual Branson Board of Aldermen March 9 meeting.
The two official changes are as follows:
- Do not allow an individual room to be rented within a single-family dwelling on a nightly basis.
- Nightly rental should not be allowed within planned developments unless it is specifically listed as an allowed or permitted use.
These municipal code amendments were initiated by the Planning and Development Department due to complaints that were received from residents within the Hideaway Hills Subdivision, according to the staff report provided by the city of Branson.
“Tonight I am once again representing all the homeowners of the Tyler Street Neighborhood Watch,” said Tyler Street homeowner Jody Madaras. “I just wanted to reiterate to the aldermen how serious this matter is to Tyler Street. The bottom line we’ve been dealing with is that these nightly rentals bring strangers, they have brought strangers to our street and that is key: strangers. As I mentioned at the last meeting, my wife and I and several of the homeowners over the last two years have really endured some tough episodes that shook us to the core and made us feel very unsafe: illegal drug use, the underage drinking, trespassing, harassment, disturbing the peace; all tied to those nightly rentals.
“Tyler Street and this whole Hideaway Hills area is made up of young families, retirees, professional folks; we’ve got children that play in their yards out front and on the street, it’s a wonderful neighborhood. I am so happy to live here, that’s why I bought a home here. All I can tell you is this street just is not the place for nightly rentals and I hope you’ll take my word for that. We value our safety and the children’s safety most of all. I just want to thank you for voting ‘yes’ on this adjustment to the ordinance and thank you for all you do for Branson.”
The report states that in June 2020 numerous complaints were received from residents on Tyler Street in regards to two nightly rentals that were causing problems and creating concerns for neighboring property owners.
Aldermen Bob Simmons and Bill Skains, along with city staff, spent the next few months meeting with representatives from the neighborhood to find potential solutions.
Madaras shared the following information with the aldermen on the item’s first reading on Feb. 23:
“I just want to take a moment to tell you why it’s important to vote yes for the proposed amendments to Chapter 94,” said Madaras. “In a nutshell, in 2018-19 the Tyler Street homeowners witnessed and documented numerous instances of illegal drug use, underage drinking, disturbing the peace, racial harassment and illegal parking; all of which were tied to the nightly rentals. As you can imagine, we quickly realized that these instances are the consequences of having nightly rentals in residential districts. By the end of 2019 we had enough of this behavior; enough was enough. These events were intolerable and unacceptable and I hope you’ll take my word for that….lastly, let me just say on a personal note, the one thing I have learned from this experience is that we homeowners here value community and we value our community’s safety over making a quick buck with some of this property.”
The report states that the city has received a handful of complaints over the years with a similar amount of properties being identified for operating illegally without proper approvals.
This item was also passed unanimously by the Planning Commission at their virtual Feb. 2 meeting and on its first reading at the virtual Feb. 23 Board of Aldermen meeting.
Visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov for the full agenda item.
Check out the original article ‘Amendments to address nightly rentals’ at bransontrilakesnews.com for more information.
