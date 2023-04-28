The city of Reeds Spring will be hosting its Inaugural Spring Fling event.
On Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public is invited to visit the Reeds Spring City Hall and Reeds Spring event field for the city’s first Spring Fling. This is a free event with several vendors featured.
“Last year we held a similar event and it was a success,” Reeds Spring City Clerk and President of the Events Committee Becky Ellersick told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This year we decided to name it and make it an annual event. There will be food vendors, crafts, hopefully produce and baked goods, and garage sale stuff. We are not requiring a sign up, rather come as you want. The event is free and we’ve had several calls expressing interest and vendors stating that they will be there.”
Ellersick said the idea of the event is about bringing the community together.
“Our favorite part of any event that we (as a city) host is to see the community come together and gather in a safe and fun environment,” Ellersick said. “It’s a great way to meet your neighbors. We are looking forward to May 6 and hope to see a big turn out!”
For more information call 417-272-3309 or email info@reedsspring.org.
