A teenage girl from O’Fallon was killed on Thursday, July 7, after being struck by a pontoon boat while swimming in Table Rock Lake.
The Missouri State Water Patrol Division reported an unnamed juvenile female, 15, of O’Fallon and an unnamed juvenile male, 16, of Ballwin were swimming at Point 3-Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake when they were struck by a southbound 2022 Regency Tritoon. The vessel, which was being operated by Christopher Johnson, 62, of O’Fallon, then struck a rock bluff.
The MSHP labeled this incident as a person(s) struck by a propeller/propulsion unit/water jet. The female swimmer was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen and was transported to Taney County Cremation of the Ozarks.
The male swimmer sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson for treatment, according to the online incident report.
Johnson was tested for alcohol as required by law. The MSHP were assisted at the scene by park rangers and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District. Troop D reported this incident at their 4th boating related fatality for 2022, the online report stated.
