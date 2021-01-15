Branson aldermen have given initial approval to turn over operation of a recycle center to the county.
On Tuesday, the city’s aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with Taney County that would see the city’s recycle center move to the transfer station on Buchanan Road, where it will be operated by the county.
The city temporarily closed its recycle center on Compton Drive during the pandemic. After some discussions with the county about operation of the facility, the city re-opened it in September, and then started keeping statistics.
“Over 72% of those using it are residents outside the city of Branson,” City Attorney Chris Lebeck told the aldermen.
The city’s meeting are being held virtually, due to the pandemic, so Lebeck was speaking to the aldermen during a Zoom meeting.
The Taney County Commission gave its approval to the plan during a meeting last week. The city aldermen still need to give final approval, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 26.
According to the agreement, the city will give the recycle center equipment to the county by no later than Feb. 1. That’s the same date that the county agrees to begin the operation of the recycle center.
“We’ve already begun training employees, so we can hit the ground running,” said Lebeck.
The city would see an approximate savings of $250,000, but the total savings depends on where current recycle center employees are placed.
