Pierce Arrow Theater, a family comedy and music venue in Branson, recently dedicated a new wall mural honoring country, community and veterans.
Several government officials attended and spoke at the dedication, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, Missouri Sen. Mike Moon, Rep. Bryan Seitz, Branson Mayor Larry Milton and Branson Alderman Clay Cooper.
Dan Britton, founder of Pierce Arrow Theater, chose to create the mural as a way to honor those who have served and are currently serving to provide Americans with their independence. Britton said he chose to dedicate the mural on Independence Day weekend to remind people of why they were celebrating.
The mural is on the side of Pierce Arrow Theater, located at 3069 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, and reads ‘We stand for the flag. We kneel for the cross.’
The wall was dedicated Friday, July 2, and the event was open to the public. Members of the community gathered to watch a video of the history of the “Star Spangled Banner,” followed by a performance of the song by the cast of Pierce Arrow Theater.
Doug Gabriel, of the Doug Gabriel #1 Hits Tribute Show, and Alderman Clay Cooper, of the Clay Cooper’s Country Express show, also performed at the dedication.
The government officials who spoke at the dedication all agreed on one thing, the incredible amount of patriotism Branson encompasses and extends to its veterans.
“I think of our history, of who we are. We started with a prayer, started with the Pledge of Allegiance, we started with the Star Spangled Banner, how all of us grew up,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Most of us grew up with those things. It’s not so bad, it’s who we are, it’s what we believe in, it’s just how we all grew up, treating each other equal. Making sure we stay focused on what’s important.”
“It is such an honor to be here in Branson, Missouri. You all have so much to be proud of here, thank you for what Branson does for our veterans,” U.S. Rep. Billy Long said. “That to me is the best part of this job, to be able to help people. When it comes to helping people, the veterans are number one.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton shared how proud he is to be the mayor of a city who is so attentive to the needs of the veterans and servicemen and women in the community.
“Last Friday, my wife and I were on the Paddlewheel and four gentlemen walked in and they were wearing t-shirts (that) said eight infantry division. The DJ stopped and acknowledged these four gentlemen for serving this country. (There was a) standing ovation. I was really touched,” Milton said.
“I introduced myself and they said everywhere (they) go in Branson, (they) felt honored, (they) felt respected and appreciated. They commented how proud I must be to be the mayor of this fine city. I received that compliment from them, but it was really complimenting all the residents and the people that work here in Branson.”
Several officials spoke on the unique aspect of Branson celebrating veterans all year long, not just on holidays.
“We don’t celebrate Independence Day one day a year. We don’t celebrate Veterans Day one day a year. The great people of my city, we celebrate our veterans all year long,” Milton said. “I can’t be more proud to be the mayor of a town that has the values, the faith and the beliefs that I get to interact with on a daily basis.”
Missouri 156th District Rep. Brian Seitz said he is thankful for a city that is willing to dedicate a wall of art that reflects the values of patriotism.
“Our city embodies the three things that I believe are the bedrock of our nation: God, family and country. While many around the world have forgotten these foundational values, Branson continues to be that shining city on a hill,” Seitz said. “Ronald Reagan once said ‘If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation long under.’ Branson has not forgotten that fact and with the individuals like those here today, committed to the pillars of God, family and country we will continue to shine a light for the entire world to see.”
Missouri State Senator for District 29 Mike Moon shared the important responsibility citizens have to uphold and fight for the freedoms that those before have enabled for them.
“Looking over here at the flag, the red represents valor, the white maturity, and the blue justice. We certainly have a lot to be thankful for. Not just in the colors of our flag but those who have gone before us, have fought for us, shed their blood, given their life,” Moon said. “You’ve gotta get involved, even in Missouri. We have freedoms that we need to continue holding dear to, and we need to make sure that the freedoms we have today are secured for the next generation. If we don’t, our sunset years we will be telling stories for our children and their children about how it once was to live free in the United States of America
“As we have visitors come into our great town, (we need to) let them realize that we love America, we love Missouri and we love freedom. We continue to fight for our freedoms and liberty, but we know firsthand where our true freedoms come from, and that’s through God and our savior Jesus Christ.”
Governor Parson wrapped up his speech encouraging the people of Branson to stand up for what they believe in, just as he shared he has been doing for the state.
“(The past) 17 months, I’ve had probably the most difficult time in my life (and) in my career that I’ve ever had. And I’ve served my country in the army, seen a lot of things as Sheriff, but when a crisis does come, it’ll test you,” Parson said. “Your faith is what you’re gonna rely on in a crisis. I had to do what was right in my own heart, and I had to be able to focus on the guidance from above. You have to make decisions for yourselves. I can give you guidance, I can try to give you support, but at the end of the day it’s about individuals’ freedoms that you have to put at the forefront.
“I tell you it is our time. It is my time. Mine and your time to pass the American dream down. And the only way you do it, is you have to stand up for it. That’s why I’m down here today, I want the American dream to stay alive, and (the) only way it’ll stay alive is me and you.”
Following the speeches, attendees were invited outside for the unveiling of the wall mural and were given the opportunity to sign the mural themselves.
