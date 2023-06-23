Branson West recently received a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to assess their drinking water.
The Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant funded the city of Branson West with $30,000 funding to evaluate their drinking water systems for needed improvements. According to a press release from the MoDNR, the grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water system improvements.
Branson West will be using the funding to identify system improvements needed to continue providing reliable services and to meet drinking water quality standards.
“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” Director of the MoDNR Dru Buntin said. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which qualified communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”
The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.
“The department works in many ways to protect Missouri’s water resources. We issue permits, inspect sources of water pollution and analyze water level data,” states the MoDNR website. “The department provides financial and compliance assistance and, when necessary, enforcement action to address violations of water quality regulations. We work with stakeholders to develop a state water resources plan. We invite you to help us make a difference in protecting Missouri’s water resources.”
The department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs through financial aid assistant programs.
For more information visit www.dnr.mo.gov.
