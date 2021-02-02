The city of Branson’s January employee of the month went to not one, but four men from Branson Fire Rescue Station 1.
This award was given to A-Shift Captain Jason Bruck, Engineer Jason Gagnepain, Firefighter Bryan Hutchins and Firefighter Josh Burton for going above and beyond and exemplifying the city of Branson’s values.
According to the staff report presented at the virtual Jan. 26 Board of Aldermen meeting, these men showed great compassion to a Branson resident in a non-emergency issue.
After responding these men took the time to visit with the woman, assessed her overall situation and took the initiative to contact a chaplain to visit with her.
They also went beyond their job description by doing what they could to make sure she was as comfortable as possible in her situation by disassembling and reassembling a hospice/hospital bed that was not in a good location and helped rearrange furniture to make sure she was situated appropriately and comfortable.
This “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month award is specifically designed to recognize employees, like these four men, who have gone above and beyond and exemplifies the city’s values.
