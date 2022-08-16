The 22nd Annual Shoreline Cleanup is looking for teams and sponsorships.
H2Ozarks, formerly Ozarks Water Watch, will host the 2022 Annual Shoreline Cleanup on Table Rock, Taneycomo, and Bull Shoals Lakes on the following weekends; Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, and Oct. 7 through 9. Businesses and individuals have the opportunity to sponsor the event, register a team, or do both, according to a press release from H2Ozarks.
“Anyone is welcome to join in on the efforts for cleaner water together,” states the release. “Individuals who participate in the effort and return the tracking sheets to H2Ozarks will receive a free 2022 Shoreline Cleanup T-shirt.”
Love of the area’s lakes is the driving force in the project.
“If you ask yourself what you love most about your lake, then you’ve answered the question of why you need to support this effort,” H2Ozarks Chief Operating Officer Carin Love said.
Over the last 22 years, this event has removed over 338 tons of trash from the shorelines of the tri-lakes, according to the release. More than 15,000 volunteers have spent over 58,000 hours taking care and cleaning up the lakes.
“With the tourism the beautiful waters of the lake attract, and over 1,900 miles of shoreline between the three lakes, there is still more cleanup work to be done,” the release states. “Anyone who enjoys the lakes is encouraged to get involved by sponsoring the event or gathering a team. Register now for ‘Cleaner Water Together.’ Sponsorship opportunities are available, and businesses are invited to be recognized for the impact they are making and for their support of cleaner water together with H2Ozarks.”
Registration is open now through Sept. 28 for teams and sponsors.
For more information on signing up as a team visit www.h2ozarks.org. For sponsorship details contact Olivia Magnes at Olivia@H2Ozarks.org.
