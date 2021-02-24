A couple from Merriam Woods was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 23 for producing child pornography.
According to the office of the attorney general’s office of the Western District of Missouri, Mark John Millman, 36, and his wife, Tara Sue Millman, 41, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.
The Millmans have been in federal custody since their arrest, and remain detained without bail. Mark Millman is a citizen of Great Britain and is a legal alien resident, according to a press release from the assistant U.S. attorney general’s office.
The federal indictment charges the Millmans together in one count of using a minor to produce child pornography and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, the investigation began when agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, California, began investigating users of a cloud storage platform (identified in court documents as “Cloud Platform A”). The cloud platform provides encrypted, cloud-based services that enable private, secure online storage, communication, and collaboration for business and individuals. During the investigation, the agents accessed a weblink to an encrypted chat room with approximately 145 registered users. Files containing child pornography were uploaded/posted by participants in the chat room, the affidavit says, including Mark Millman.
A search warrant was executed at the Millmans’ residence in Taney County, Mo., on January 28, 2021. According to the affidavit, images and videos of child pornography were found on both Mark and Tara Millman’s cell phones. Among those photos, the affidavit says, were images of the Millmans’ sexual abuse of child victims.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, according to the release.
