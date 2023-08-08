The Hollister School District recently welcomed 14 new teachers to the Tiger family for the 2023-2024 school year.
The new teachers were introduced during the school district’s New Teacher Institute, which took place from Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, Aug. 2. The New Teacher Institute is a program which allows teachers who are new to the school district to learn about the “Hollister Tiger Way,” and to become immersed in the culture and community.
During the program, the new teachers were introduced to their mentors, had lunch with the Board of Education, and took a bus tour of the community. Additionally, new teachers were taught about items such as district curriculum and lesson planning and were given time to begin preparing for the first week of school.
Hollister Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech explained the New Teacher Institute is not just a program, but also a transformative experience which ignites the flames of passion and equips new educators with the tools to shape young minds.
“It’s where the art of teaching converges with the science of inspiration, crafting a foundation upon which futures are built,” Leech said.
Hollister’s new teachers for the 2023-2024 school year are Paula Adams, Isabelle Perkins, Emily Phillips, Tim Lewis, Ben West, CJ Berkstresser, Brian Farrell, Heath Fortson, Ayndrea Drain, Emily Moore, John Torres, Melanie Holmes, and Andrew Matthews.
For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
