A favorite area park reopens after flooding caused it to be closed.
According to a Facebook post on the City of Forsyth, Missouri Parks page, Shadowrock Park reopened for public use on Friday, Aug. 27.
Shadowrock closed down in April because of the flooding, according to Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Shadowrock Park is built on the flood plain which is used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of the Bull Shoals flood storage, when the dams in the area reach capacity and start to crest.
“Shadowrock park is the focal part of our community,” Robertson said. “It’s also part of the floodplain. When the corps needs it, they use it.”
This isn’t the first time Shadowrock has flooded, but Robertson said the city has developed a system to make the reopening of the park easier after the waters go down.
“They’ve got a system down,” Robertson said. “Magically, the grass grows back and just kind of heals itself. When it started flooding more than 12 or 13 years ago we got a system in place where we make things removable so as not to have to replace them. We basically close the doors on the buildings, keep the trash out, sanitize, and paint the playground equipment.”
The Facebook post said, “The city’s public works crew did an outstanding job (again) to get the initial layer of gunk off of the courts and roads and get the bathroom ready. It will take quite a bit more time to get everything cleaned and ready, but the playground and boat ramp are ready to use.”
Robertson said there are four public works crew members who have been doing the clean up for years.
“There’s four of them in particular that have been doing it for years,” Robertson said. “David Williams, Brandon Williams, Matt Simonds and Steve Marler are pretty good at it.”
Robertson discussed the trees in the park and how there are talks with the board of aldermen about replacing the trees with a tree that would be able to survive flooding.
“We lost six trees,” Robertson said. “The only tree that lives underwater is the cypress tree, so we’re going to talk about a tree planting down there.”
Robertson said he is proud of the public works crews for their speed and efficiency.
“I’m really proud of my guys that got it open in record time, and they work very hard,” Robertson said. “The cost associated with it, FEMA had stepped up when we had an areawide flood event, and they have helped pay for it. FEMA paid for a lot of the paint, and we have buckets stored that will get us through the next five floods. Really, all the city’s out is a couple weeks of wages for the guys to clean up. We’re gonna work with MoDOT on cleaning up the slope banks where the trees are starting to take hold. They’re going to bring the brush hogs in to clean it up.”
The city has been developing and renovating the other city park, Shoals Bend Park, for residents and visitors to use when Shadowrock is underwater.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, at the May 2021 Forsyth Aldermen meeting, the idea of improving Shoals Bend, located at Shoals Bend Blvd, was addressed due to the flooding at Shadowrock Park. At the May meeting, Forsyth Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried said improving Shoals Bend is important because the flooding at Shadowrock has been occurring for many years.
At the July 2021 Aldermen meeting, several more updates and additions to Shoals Bend Park were addressed: a new tennis court and basketball court, adding an access road from the playground to the fairgrounds, water and electric hookups for future events, landscaping, a new security camera, more lighting, a rebound board for the tennis court, new water fountains, and the finalization of the 30 by 40 foot pavilion.
“We are putting $85,000 in the budget this coming year for the park. The last couple years we’ve talked about doing more at Shoals Bend, and it looks like every year we’re gonna lose Shadowrock (every summer). So we’re going to go ahead and bite the bullet and spend money out there,” Forsyth Ward I Alderman Jack Baker said during the July 2021 meeting.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
