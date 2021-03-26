Two dog’s paths were forever changed and connected by sharing in a unique parenting experience.
Elsa, a 6-year-old female Husky, suffered a great loss when she had a false pregnancy. She began to show signs of depression and distress when she did not bear any puppies. She spent time trying to care for stuffed animals, nesting and even producing milk, according to a press release from the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society (SOHHS).
“This is Elsa’s second false pregnancy where she went through everything except actually giving birth to puppies,” said Elsa’s Owner Michelle Davis. “She was nesting, carrying around toys as if they were her babies and even lactating. It was heartbreaking to watch.”
“Michelle reached out to us to help Elsa,” said Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Operations Coordinator Alicia Mason.
In Warsaw, Missouri another story was unfolding. Furry Hearts Rescue, a foster based networking group that helps place animals from small animal control facilities into other rescue groups and foster homes out of Cedar County Missouri, was contacted by an owner of Grace, a pregnant Beagle/Foxhound mix. The owners told Furry Hearts Rescue that they could no longer care for Grace. Furry Hearts Rescue reached out to the SOHHS seeking help fostering Grace, according to the release.
“We were sent a message that an owner was going to dump her,” said Mason. “We don’t normally do a mom with nursing puppies. A shelter is no place for a mom and puppies.”
Grace and her 11 puppies were placed in what was supposed to be a temporary foster home with Mason, according to the release.
“I figured that I could get her in here and get her in a foster home,” said Mason.”Grace had the puppies on her third day before that could happen. She ended up giving birth to 11 puppies, two girls and nine boys, and that was just not going to be able to work. No one wants to foster a momma and 11 puppies.”
A foster plan was formed to help both moms, the one without puppies and the one with too many puppies to care for, according to Mason.
“It just worked out with Elsa being able to foster and care for them and that it worked out,” said Mason. “Two of them were taken to Elsa on (March) 5.”
According to Davis, Elsa would lie on her bed and whine before they brought the puppies to her.
“Elsa would just lay in her room,” said Davis. “She was rude to our cat, and our other senior dog. It was truly heartbreaking. When we brought the puppies home to her, when they were two days old, she was in shock. She kind of ran from them and was howling at first. I thought this isn’t going to work and even messaged Alicia to let her know I would be bringing the puppies back to her.”
It took a few hours before Elsa finally took to the puppies, according to Davis.
“After a little while, Elsa came in and laid down beside them,” said Davis. “They started to nurse and it was instantaneous love for those puppies. Her whole demeanor changed. She was smiling and seemed so relaxed.”
The SOHHS was able to send two more puppies to the Davis home, according to Mason.
“Elsa now is fostering four of Grace’s puppies and it has been so helpful to both dogs,” said Mason.
According to Davis, the experience has had a very positive impact on Elsa’s mental health and the family has enjoyed the experience as well.
“We are so blessed that Alicia trusted us with Grace’s puppies, and that we were also able to help Grace out,” said Davis. “Our family has all enjoyed this once in a lifetime experience. (We) have loved having puppies to cuddle with, as well as seeing our Elsa so happy. She truly is such a wonderful mother.”
According to the release, Grace now has more room to breathe and she is enjoying motherhood with her new foster family.
“The puppy fostering has helped Grace as well,” said Mason. “There was just no way, she could produce enough milk and have enough energy to take care of 11. Right now with seven, it is almost too much for her. She is just worn out.”
According to Mason, all of the puppies are healthy and doing great. They are now over three weeks old and weigh around two pounds each. The puppies will be available to be fostered in about three weeks.
“The puppies can’t be adopted until they are fixed and they can not be fixed until they are at least three months old,” said Mason. “Once they have gotten weaned and their shots we will do a foster to adopt with them. We would prefer to send them out two at a time so it is easier to keep track of them. We call our foster families and check in on our dogs to make sure everything is okay. We have done that before. That way they can be socialized, trained and all that before they are fixed. That way if the foster families decide they don’t want them they can bring them back.”
Grace will also be available for adoption as soon as the puppies are weaned and she has been fixed, according to Mason.
“Probably in the next three weeks or so Grace will be ready for adoption,” said Mason. “She is very submissive and very sweet. And she has been a great mom. We are just waiting for the puppies to be weaned and then she will get fixed so she can be adopted.”
For more information on adoption or fostering contact the SOHHS at www.bransonhumanesociety.com or call 417-337-7387.
