An event celebrating law enforcement and building community partnership will take place in Kimberling City next week.
Kimberling City Police Department will host its 2nd Annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, located at 20 Kimberling Blvd, in Kimberling City. The event is free and open to all Kimberling City area residents, but pre-registry is encouraged.
Kids and teens ages 7 to 17 years old are encouraged to attend. The first 10 kids/teens to check in will receive a special gift, and the first 100 guests will receive giveaways. All children will receive a coloring book souvenir.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, states the National Night Out website.
National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
“This annual community-building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work,” Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Together, we are making that happen (making a difference)…One Team, One Fight.”
Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said the relationship between police and citizens is important to create a safe city for all to enjoy.
“The relationship between the citizens and the police department is paramount! The eyes and ears of our citizens work toward a common goal to be the safest city in the state of Missouri,” Fritz said. “I am encouraging citizens of our community who want to make their neighborhood safer by working together and in conjunction with the Kimberling City Police Department to reduce and/or eliminate crime and improve the quality of their lake life!”
Lemoine said he is excited to see the event grow in the area.
“Last year we had 300 people attend,” Lemoine said. “I’m hoping for at least double of last year. Last year was the first year ever to have National Night Out anywhere in Stone County, as a whole. So they’ve never done it. It is something normally done in big cities, bigger departments and it’s nationwide and, of course, it is normally the first Tuesday of August. They offer a secondary date of the first Tuesday of October. I did the first Tuesday of August last year. I’d like to keep the annual event. Last year, I planned it in three weeks. This year I’ve been planning for over six months. So I definitely anticipate more than double the occupancy of last year.”
Lemoine said, last year the event hosted just a few first responders and other community organizations.
“I only had a half a dozen participants last year including myself, Mercy, the (Southern Stone County) Fire Department and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office. We also had four vendors serving food from the Kimberling City area.”
Lemoine said this year will be bigger and better than last year.
“This year I opened it up to area food vendors,” Lemoine said. “I am calling it ‘A Taste of Kimberling City and Beyond’.
The food vendors who will be in attendance are Funky Twig, George & Squeezy’s Lemonade, Chicago Dogfathers and Duckee’s Drive Thru (Pizza by the Slice).
“Harter House gave me hamburgers and hotdogs again this year and Generations Bank will be grilling those up,” Lemoine said.
This year’s event has grown substantially, according to Lemoine.
“We have over 38 different entities that have signed up to be here on the day,” Lemoine said. “We are even being sponsored by the (United States) DEA.”
Organizations and entities who will be in attendance include:
-Kimberling City Police Department
-City of Kimberling City Staff
-City of Kimberling City Public Work
-Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
-Missouri State Highway Patrol
-Stone County Sheriff’s Office
-Indian Point Police Department
-Southern Stone County Fire Protection District
-Mercy Ambulance
-Mercy Life Flight
-Stone County 100
-Veterans of the Ozarks
-CRC Classic Rock
-Missouri Department of Social Services
-Stone County Developmental Disability Board
-Kimberling City Elks 2505
-St. Marks Episcopal Church
-Stone County CIA (Citizens in Action)
-Coast Guard Auxiliary
-Our Lady of the Cove
-Stone County Disability
-State Farm
-ADT
-Stone County Animal Advocates Rescue (SCAAR)
-Pap Paws
-Veterans Of Ozarks
-Kimberling City Masons - MO CHIP (Child Identification Program)
-Drug Free Ozarks
-Executive Security Specialists, Springfield, MO
-Law Enforcement Partners
The evening has the following activities planned for all to enjoy:
• Meet and Greet Kimberling City Police Department
• Meet and Greet Kimberling City Staff and Public Works
• Meet and Greet Stone County Fire and First Responders
• Kimberling City Police Department Patrol Unit Display
• Kimberling City Public Works Equipment Display
• Stone County Sheriff’s Office DARE Car and Special Response Team Unit Display
• Southern Stone County Fire District Display
• Mercy Life Line Air Helicopter - (Pending any emergency)
• Swearing in Ceremony – New K9 Officer Sig – 910
• Swearing in Ceremony – New K9 Officer Zesta - 912
• 2023 210 Day Update– Kimberling City Police Department – Chief of Police
• Kimberling City Police Department Q & A.
• DEA
• The Elks Drug Awareness Trailer
• Drug Free Ozarks
• MOCHIP ID Kits for Children (Child ID Program)
Lemoine said even though the event is free, the police department encourages pre-registry to ensure there is enough food for those in attendance. The police department has set up several ways for people to pre-register, including a QR Code.
“I’m really hoping the QR code will work to get people to try to sign up. I try to account for everybody,” Lemoine said. “I’m trying to make it as free of an event as possible and have enough giveaways for the right amount of people.”
Those wanting to attend may also pre-register for the free event at
fb.me/e/4cu1nBQGZ.
Lemoine said he is thankful to those who have helped make this event possible this year.
“I want to thank Father William of Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church who has been extremely helpful opening up all of the church grounds and promoting this event,” Lemoine said. “I would also like to thank our No.1 Sponsor the Drug Enforcement Administration (Springfield, DEA) for their support and generous donation. And all the sponsors and guests who will be there.”
For more information visit ‘Kimberling City Police Department’ Facebook page.
