The Bradleyville School District Business Team took home the first place win at the Mark Twain Conference.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Eagles team finished first in the Business Competition at the conference.
The team also brought home individual medals including second place in marketing presentation, and back to back second and first place medals in business communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.