The Hurley R-1 School FFA Chapter recently partnered with Agriculture Education on the Move to help educate elementary students this year about the agriculture in their lives.
The AEOTM is an educational program from Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, which brings agricultural-based knowledge to elementary classrooms statewide. AEOTM is a 10-week ag literacy program where elementary students learn about crops, livestock, soil and water conservation, nutrition and careers. The program is taught by FFA student leaders who present agricultural topics through engaging activities and lessons while developing their own speaking and leadership skills.
AEOTM Program Director Heather Fletcher said the program is designed to to help high school students develop experience while teaching younger children.
“We believe by working together we can achieve more,” Fletcher said. “We work with commodity checkoff groups and agricultural organizations to bring quality resources to the classroom in a way that engages students. Working with FFA chapters allows high school students to gain valuable experience as educators while reaching youth in their communities.”
Through the program, 120 students at Hurley R-1 received STEM-focused lessons with coordinating hands-on activities. Some of these activities included making bread, butter, corn plastic, soybean necklaces, feed rations, soil profiles and more. The experiences provided a fun and interactive way of learning while meeting classroom curriculum objectives, according to a press release from Missouri Farm Cares. As part of the program, Hurley third graders got to meet Missouri farm families and learned about the dedication, compassion, sacrifice and work ethic necessary to maintain a farm.
Missouri Farmers Cares Executive Director Ashley MaCarty said the AEOTM program is beneficial to the whole community.
“The entire community benefits from Agriculture Education on the Move as local third graders experience the thrill of germinating seeds, understanding the basics of how their food is produced and seeing, many for the first time, the agriculture all around them,” McCarty said. “We appreciate the efforts of FFA student leaders spending time sharing their knowledge and passion for agriculture with younger students in their community.”
The children have the opportunity to keep learning through the summer with the free Ag Education on the Move Coloring Fun App. The app gives youth an opportunity to virtually explore their connection to the food they eat, fuel they use, and fiber as they color their way through the farm. The app is available on Google Play, Apple App Store and Amazon Appstore. AEOTM also offers free, downloadable resources to provide additional summer learning opportunities at www.agmoves.com/resources.
Missouri Farmers Care is a coalition of more than 40 Missouri agriculture groups to promote the growth of Missouri agriculture and rural communities through coordinated communication, education and advocacy.
For more information visit www.mofarmerscare.com.
