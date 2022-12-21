Polar plunge 12.jpg
AJ Fahr

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing. 

CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking the polar type plunge were; Ben Ashford, Phil Lilley, Nate Hennessee, Michele Dean, Sheriff Brad Daniels, Brian Wilfong, John Hagey, Richard Marks, Clay Cooper and Patrick Haygood. 

Polar Plunge 1
Polar Plunge 3.jpg

 

Polar Plunge 4.jpg
Polar Plunge 5.jpg
Polar Plunge 6.jpg
Polar plunge 2.jpg
Polar Plunge 7.jpg

A water rescue team from Branson Fire and Rescue was on hand to ensure safety. 

Polar Plunge 8.jpg
Polar Plunge 9.jpg
Polar Plunge 10jpg
Polar Plunge 11.jpg
Polar Plunge 13.jpg
Polar Plunge 14.jpg

 

For more information visit www.christianactionministries.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.