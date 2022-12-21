On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing.
CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking the polar type plunge were; Ben Ashford, Phil Lilley, Nate Hennessee, Michele Dean, Sheriff Brad Daniels, Brian Wilfong, John Hagey, Richard Marks, Clay Cooper and Patrick Haygood.
A water rescue team from Branson Fire and Rescue was on hand to ensure safety.
For more information visit www.christianactionministries.org.
