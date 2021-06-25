A local healthcare provider is retiring this month after serving the Branson community for 47 years.
Mercy’s Dr. William Zeller has been a part of the Branson healthcare community for over four decades and in that time has delivered babies, spanning out for generations.
“I’ve delivered babies’ babies, in other words babies that I delivered grew up and then I delivered their babies, second generation babies,” Dr. Zeller said.
“It’s extremely gratifying … I was on the school board for 12 years then the last three years that I was president on the school board I would sign their diplomas and a lot of those kids I had (also) signed their birth certificates.”
Although Dr. Zeller is retiring from Mercy Branson Multispecialty on Highway 248, he’s served patients in more than one place in Branson.
“I came here from my residency at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania and started at Skaggs Community Hospital,” Dr. Zeller said. “I was here at the hospital probably for 39 years and when the hospital changed to Cox there were about 10 of us that left and I went to Mercy. I’ve been at Mercy until now and now I’m retiring.”
Dr. Zeller will remain in the community to celebrate his retirement and is grateful for the community he calls home.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed living here and taking care of people in the community. I’ve been active on the school board. I was on the school board for 12 years, and was president on the school board for three of those 12 years,” Dr. Zeller said. “I helped start the Taney County Ambulance District. When I came here there was no county ambulance service and I helped start that, Walter Cobb and myself did that.”
