Governor Mike Parson announced the “MO VIP” campaign that would give vaccinated Missourians a chance to enter a drawing to win $10,000 cash prizes.
A press release from the governor said the goal was to provide an incentive for the millions of Missourians who have not chosen to get the vaccination and to reward the approximately 2.8 million residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal responsibility and do right by our own health and that of our friends and family by getting vaccinated,” Parson said at a press conference. “This new program will complement our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine.
Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This Delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated, so now is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and earn your shot at $10,000.”
The governor’s program would also allow local public health agencies to offer up to $25 to each vaccine recipient up to a total of $11 million.
The governor’s plan is not being warmly accepted by many local elected officials.
State Senator Mike Moon
“Governor Parson stated, in his press conference, that Missourians should consult with health professionals they trust in order to make their decision about whether or not to get the coronavirus shot.
And, in an effort to boost the numbers in Missouri, a chance to win $10,000 is being offered to Missourians who receive the shot. (From which account will the prize money be paid?)
Since the coronavirus shot is “free” to the recipient that should be sufficient incentive. Individuals should have the freedom to weigh the benefits/risks and choose whether or not to receive the shot. Could it that many Missourians are not convinced that since most healthy people have a 99.7% chance of surviving the virus?
This virus is great reason to focus on taking proper care of ourselves: healthy eating, proper exercise, and plenty of rest.”
156th House District Representative Brian Seitz
“Admittedly, Governor Parson is doing what he feels best in order to get people vaccinated. BUT, is a “game show” style lottery the way to convince Missourians of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines? In my opinion, no. Especially concerning is the emphasis on teens, a group that is comparatively unaffected by the current pandemic, except in rare cases. We ought to present an abundance of caution concerning emergency use vaccines, especially for young people, and the possible side effects.
Liberty concerning this issue is key. The government’s primary role is to keep American citizens FREE, not SAFE. This ‘lottery’ is paid for by our TAX dollars, via the federal government. Is that what we want our tax dollars going to, another statewide lottery, a game show? Again, my response is no.
Continued education, and a positive, optimistic outlook is called for, encouraging citizens to make their own decisions involving their personal healthcare.”
138th House District Representative Brad Hudson
“I appreciate the fact that the Governor has encouraged Missourians who are “on the fence” to engage in conversations with their personal doctors, local healthcare officials, and other trusted community leaders so that they can get the facts and make their own decisions with regard to vaccination.
However, I am not a fan of the incentive program. Whether or not to vaccinate is a medical decision that Missourians should make based on what is right for their health, and not something that should be done simply because, if they’re lucky, the government might provide them with some extra cash.”
Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz
“I watched the news conference and was a little bit surprised because the governor always took the stance before that he wouldn’t push people. He wasn’t going to force anyone. I was surprised he offered $10,000 for people to do it.
I worked for CoxHealth as a critical care therapist, so I worked with people on ventilators. I worked in that field for over 40 years, so I know what (people with COVID) are dealing with right now. I know a lot about ventilator management. Half my family is in the medical field. My daughter-in-law works at Cox Branson. We’re very medical.
I believe in science. I believe the public should find out the true facts and learn from the scientists because they know what’s happening.
But as for the governor, I appreciate him encouraging people. I have an issue with the $10,000 because you’re forcing people who want $10,000 to get the shot, only for a $10,000 check. But I’m glad the governor is supporting vaccinations.
I wish more politicians would encourage people. Whether you believe in vaccinations or not, you should encourage people to do what is best for them.”
