The Taney County Commission has approved Brian Wilfong to serve on the Board of Directors for Developmental Connections.
The board is charged with the responsibility of developing and supporting necessary services which enable county residents with developmental disabilities to reach their full potential in self-sufficiency and independence.
Wilfong is replacing Jeff Seifried for the rest of the term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Board members are appointed by the Taney County Commission to three-year terms of service.
Board of Directors meetings are scheduled for the third Thursday of the month and take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Notices of meetings are posted in the Board’s Administrative Office at 1533 East State Hwy 76 in Branson.
