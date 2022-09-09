If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November.
The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.
The ballot question will be “Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the constitution?”
The last time Missouri voters approved a constitutional convention was in 1942, which led to a new constitution being written over the next two years and approved in 1945. Votes for a convention have failed three times since 1945, with 64% of voters saying no in 1962, 70% in 1982, and 66% in 2002. The 77 years the state has gone since installing a new constitution is the longest such period in state history.
If voters approve the measure, elections will choose 68 delegates from partisan State Senate district votes, two from each of the 34 Senate districts, and 15 non-partisan “at-large” delegates who will receive a statewide vote. The actions of the convention cannot be altered by the Governor or legislature.
The convention would take place in Jefferson City and there would be no time limit on their work.
The convention’s final product would then be subject to a statewide vote, and if voters pass the new constitution, it would take effect 30 days after the vote’s certification.
The vote on the constitutional convention comes as Republicans in the Missouri House are working to make it harder for citizens to change the current constitution through initiatives. Currently, an initiative for a constitutional amendment needs to obtain valid registered voter signatures from 8% of registered voters in all eight of Missouri’s U.S. Congressional districts. The initiatives then need a simple majority to pass.
A proposal being considered by Republicans would raise the signature requirement to 10% in all eight districts, and for a supermajority of voters to approve the initiative.
Local State House representatives said they were not taking a position on the constitutional convention vote, but did tell Branson Tri-Lakes News about their views on toughening the requirements for putting an constitutional amendment initiative on the ballot.
“I am firmly in support of initiative petition reform here in Missouri,” Rep. Brian Seitz said. “The current initiative petition process gives an opportunity for out-of-state bad actors to unfairly influence our governmental processes, and that has to change. When you are passing ballot initiatives that will amend our state constitution, there should be a high bar for both signatures and the amount of votes needed to pass. It shouldn’t be an easy process, because the ramifications of these changes can and will be felt for decades. I am in favor of protecting Missouri citizens through initiative petition reforms, and will be supporting legislation that does so in the upcoming session.”
Rep. Brad Hudson agreed with Seitz on the need to keep activist groups from outside the state from being able to attempt an amendment to the state constitution.
“In my opinion, the current initiative petition process makes it too easy for out of state interests to influence policy,” Hudson said. “Missouri’s Constitution is more than eight times larger than the United States Constitution. I strongly believe that, when it comes to changing the DNA of our state government, there should be citizen support required that is broader than just a simple majority. I also think that requiring signatures from each congressional district would give rural areas a greater voice in the process.”
Republicans tried to get HJR 79 passed in the most recent legislative session. During a January hearing on the bill, one state representative cited the 2018 Clean Missouri amendment as an example of why the threshold needs to be raised, showing much of the funding backing groups promoting the measure were not Missouri based.
