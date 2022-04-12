Two Reeds Spring High School seniors have qualified to compete once again in a national speech tournament.
Reeds Spring seniors Kyah Barr and Jordan Shortt will compete in the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Both qualified in the Program Oral Interpretation category, which requires a 10-minute compilation of literature and news articles to communicate a story on a topic chosen by the student, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
This is the third time in four years for both Barr and Shortt to qualify for the national tournament.
The Reeds Spring High School Speech and Debate Team qualified six students for the national tournament, including Barr and Shortt. The team competed in March at a district tournament to qualify. The national tournament will be held virtually from June 13-19.
RSHS National Qualifiers
- Duo Interpretation: Kyah Barr and Clayton Moser
- Dramatic Interpretation: Jordan Shortt
- Humorous Interpretation: Gracee Chase
- Program Oral Interpretation: Ashlyn Shafer
- Program Oral Interpretation: Brianna Reiling
